Company designs an exclusive monitor for Xbox

The device is presumed to have larger size, speakers with much more power, a faster operating system and more surprises,
Company designs an exclusive monitor for Xbox
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Philips Monitors Asia Pacific revealed through a video on its YouTube account that it has designed the first console gaming monitor for the Xbox brand from scratch, it bears the name of Philips Momentum 559M1RYV . It has the main objective that all fans have an intense experience.

The new monitor is presumed to have larger size, much more powerful speakers, a faster operating system and more surprises, only for next-gen consoles, especially the Xbox Series X. Its optimization has multiple HDMI 2.1 connections to play up to 4K, 120 Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro.

Matt Kesselring , director of hardware associations for Xbox, said the creation of a monitor is proof that the brand is always looking for its buyers to choose what, where and how to play their favorite video games.

Philips' websites have not yet announced the release date, much less the price, so gamers will have time to prepare to support around 1.07 billion colors on the HDR 1000 screen and be part of the new one. era of video games.

