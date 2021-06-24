2020-2021 SEP school calendar: Will be 200 days

June 24, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) , through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), published the School Calendar for the 2021-2022 cycle , which will consist of 200 school days, applicable throughout the Republic for schools in preschool, primary and secondary, public and private education incorporated into the National Educational System. For normal education and the training of Basic Education teachers, it will be 195 days.

SEP 2020-2021 school calendar

According to a statement from the agency:

The School Calendar establishes that classes will begin on August 30, 2021 and will conclude on July 28, 2022.

School holidays will be 10 days in December 2021, 10 days in April and 20 days from July 29, 2022.

The registration and re-registration period will have 20 effective days, from August 16 to September 10.

Pre-registration for preschool, first grade of primary and first grade of secondary school for the 2022-2023 school year, will take place from February 1 to 16, 2022.

The Session of the Participatory Committee on School Health, and the school cleaning days, will take place on August 11, 12 and 13, 2021.

There will be suspension of teaching work on September 16; November 1, 2 and 15; on January 6, February 7, March 21 and May 5, 2022.

The delivery of evaluation reports to mothers and fathers or guardians will take place on November 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2021; March 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2022 and July 25, 26, 27 and 28 of the same year.

On October 3, the Centennial of the Foundation of the Ministry of Public Education will be commemorated.

Dates of the CTE School Technical Council

Likewise, the document indicates the realization of the intensive teacher training workshop, from August 16 to 20, 2021, while the School Technical Councils (CTE) will have 13 sessions, in 2021: 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 August, October 29 and November 26; while in 2022 they will be January 28, February 25, March 25, April 29, May 27 and June 24.

On the other hand, meetings with mothers, fathers and guardians will be held on August 30, 2021 and July 28, 2022. In addition, from next August 30 to September 10, 2021, the period of diagnostic evaluation.

The extraordinary recovery period will consist of 46 effective days, ranging from September 13 to November 23, 2021; while for the administrative discharge 4 days are contemplated: the 12 of November next; March 18, June 17 and July 29, 2022.

When will the school holidays be?

According to the SEP, school holidays will be made up of 10 working days for winter, from December 20 to 31, 2021; 10 days for Easter, which will include from April 11 to 22, 2022, while for summer there are at least 20 days that will begin on July 29, 2022 and its conclusion will be announced until the official publication of the Calendar School 2022-2023.

2020-2021 school calendar of the SEP Basic Education of 200 days

Image: SEP

2020-2021 school calendar of the SEP Basic Education of 195 days

Image: SEP