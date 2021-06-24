Coronavirus

Cofepris authorizes the application of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people over 12 years of age in Mexico

Hugo López-Gatell released the news through social networks.
Next Article
Cofepris authorizes the application of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people over 12 years of age in Mexico
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell , announced through his Twitter account that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized the application of Pfizer and BioNTech to adolescents over 12 years in Mexico.

"It is news that will allow us to continue protecting the people of Mexico," the official said in his message.

The injection was approved for emergency use in those over 18 years of age since December 2020, now Cofepris has expanded the therapeutic indication for its application in adolescents over 12 years of age.

This decision was made by the Committee for New Molecules (CMN), which met on the matter on June 11, 2021, according to the agency in a statement .

“On June 22, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer SA de CV, presented to Cofepris, through the Sanitary Authorization Commission, the modification information, which was ruled by experts using technical and scientific criteria, including the non-binding opinion of the CMN.

This authorization for emergency use and its respective extension certify that the biological complies with the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary for its application to people 12 years of age and older ”, explains the institution.

It is important to remember that the national vaccination day has not yet reached these ages. They are still vaccinating people over 40 years old and the registry for the population aged 30 and over has just been opened.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

2021-2022 school calendar and SEP holidays

Coronavirus

WHO reports on Lambda: the new variant of COVID-19 that is affecting South America

Coronavirus

Now there are exclusive seats for vaccinated people in publicly accessible places in the United States