Cofepris authorizes the application of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people over 12 years of age in Mexico

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell , announced through his Twitter account that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized the application of Pfizer and BioNTech to adolescents over 12 years in Mexico.

"It is news that will allow us to continue protecting the people of Mexico," the official said in his message.

The injection was approved for emergency use in those over 18 years of age since December 2020, now Cofepris has expanded the therapeutic indication for its application in adolescents over 12 years of age.

This decision was made by the Committee for New Molecules (CMN), which met on the matter on June 11, 2021, according to the agency in a statement .

“On June 22, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer SA de CV, presented to Cofepris, through the Sanitary Authorization Commission, the modification information, which was ruled by experts using technical and scientific criteria, including the non-binding opinion of the CMN. This authorization for emergency use and its respective extension certify that the biological complies with the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary for its application to people 12 years of age and older ”, explains the institution.

It is important to remember that the national vaccination day has not yet reached these ages. They are still vaccinating people over 40 years old and the registry for the population aged 30 and over has just been opened.