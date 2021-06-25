companies

DiDi's Debut on the New York Stock Exchange is Expected to be 2021's Biggest U.S. IPO

The Chinese ride-hailer company could raise up to $10 billion.
Next Article
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

DiDi, a Chinese ride-hailer company, is preparing to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, Reuters reports. The private transportation platform could raise as much as $10 billion, according to the news agency.

According to analysts, the firm could become the largest initial public offering (IPO) this year. The company commented that it would offer 288 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in its IPO.

Image: DiDi via Facebook.

Although DiDi has not disclosed the amount of its market release, Reuters sources have said that it could reach 10 billion dollars, while news agency EFE revealed in early June that it could reach a valuation of 70 billion dollars.

The Chinese company submitted the documentation to the Securities Market Commission (SEC) in mid-June and although the SEC has not yet specified the date of the IPO, some media have said it could be in the month of July this year.

Related: Advice on Controlling Spending on Uber, Didi and Cabify

