How old are Latin American technology companies? Check out this infographic

Latin America is experiencing an entrepreneurship boom. In the last 6 months, more than three companies reached the status of unicorns (they exceeded a valuation of 1,000 million dollars).

It's no wonder that most of these startups are technology-based. From the Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso, to the delivery service Rappi , Latin companies are attracting the attention of large international investors (in particular, the Japanese bank Softbank ).

Many more innovative startups will come, but this is a small map of what our Latin America looks like. .. for now.