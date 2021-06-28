Entrepreneurial Latin America

How old are Latin American technology companies? Check out this infographic

Latin America is experiencing a boom in technological entrepreneurship.
Next Article
How old are Latin American technology companies? Check out this infographic
Image credit: Sofía Ugalde / Entrepreneur en Español

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Latin America is experiencing an entrepreneurship boom. In the last 6 months, more than three companies reached the status of unicorns (they exceeded a valuation of 1,000 million dollars).

It's no wonder that most of these startups are technology-based. From the Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso, to the delivery service Rappi , Latin companies are attracting the attention of large international investors (in particular, the Japanese bank Softbank ).

To know more: GBM becomes the new Mexican unicorn with an investment of 150 million dollars from SoftBank

Many more innovative startups will come, but this is a small map of what our Latin America looks like. .. for now.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Latin America

The 12 startups with ideas that seek to change Latin America through technology

Entrepreneurial Latin America

About 59.3% of MSMEs in Latin America Are Managed by Women

Entrepreneurial Latin America

The Brazilian company that can turn your garbage into musical instruments