Investments

These are the financial mistakes that the generation between the ages of 18 and 24 makes right now

A Barclays study has shown that this generation likes to take risks when investing, but they make specific mistakes.
Next Article
These are the financial mistakes that the generation between the ages of 18 and 24 makes right now
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Generation Z refers to those who are between the ages of 18 and 24 today. As the members of this generation grow, they become more present in the world of economics and are beginning to invest. According to a study by the Barclays Smart Investor , the way this generation invests is very risky and they make several mistakes.

Barclays conducted a focus group with 2007 people who were 18 years of age and older and had experience investing. The group had people from Gen Z, millennials, and Gen Y people . In the last year of the pandemic, which has been a strange monotony for many people, 30% of the youngest group said their “appetite for risk” increased, while it only happened to 18% of millennials.

As in many aspects of life, GenZs are used to instant results, and this is what they expect from their investments. Experts on the subject recommend that investments be for a minimum of 5 years , 49% of them are investing their money for less than that. They also check their portfolio frequently, trade very often, and make speculative decisions about their investments. All these actions are not recommended by people who know more about investments.

Investing in this way can generate losses since the market can fall at any time and if you do not give your investment time to recover, you lose money. Long-term investments reduce risk, although that seems to be the opposite of what Gen Z's want.

A post- pandemic economic boom is approaching in the coming years. A report by Bain & Company explained that investors will begin to spend the money they could not use in recent months. Generation Z is also estimated to dominate consumption earlier this decade.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investments

I have a little extra money, where do I invest it?

Investments

This Certified Financial Planner Explains How to Invest $10,000

Investments

How to invest in the stock market to make money