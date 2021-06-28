Coronavirus

PCR tests for cell phones? This is the new method they propose to detect COVID-19

Chilean scientists create a procedure to detect the virus without having to submit to a nasal swab.
Next Article
PCR tests for cell phones? This is the new method they propose to detect COVID-19
Image credit: Diagnosis Biotech vía YouTube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A group of Chilean scientists developed a new method to detect COVID-19. It is to make u na PCR test to screen your electronic devices and, according to the study, the result would be 90% equal to that of a nasopharyngeal test.

The advantage of this new method, called PoST for its acronym in English (Phone Screen Testing, in Spanish: test of the phone screen) is that it is much less invasive and that it would have a lower cost .

It is important to note that this new method is more effective in those patients with a high viral load, since in low prevalence settings it is very likely that false positive results will appear, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) .

How does this new procedure work?

"The swab is passed over the cell phone screen instead of the nose and then it is analyzed as with a normal PCR to detect if there are traces of the virus RNA," explained Alejandra Lavanderos, one of the participating researchers.

The study was led by Chilean doctor Rodrigo Yung, who works at the Global University of London (UCL). It was also published in the British popular science magazine eLife .

About 1,200 people underwent the experiment, where they did a conventional PCR test and another with the new PoST method. In this way   checked the specificity of the analysis. On the other hand, the procedure was useful for detecting the "worrying" variants : Delta, Alhpa or Gamma, which have become a challenge for the world due to their high contagion capacity.

Once you meet all the necessary requirements, scientists will seek approval from the appropriate health authorities as an alternative to traditional tests.

via GIPHY

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

2021-2022 school calendar and SEP holidays

Coronavirus

WHO reports on Lambda: the new variant of COVID-19 that is affecting South America

Coronavirus

Now there are exclusive seats for vaccinated people in publicly accessible places in the United States