Do you want to lose weight? They present the first 'lock' for teeth

The device allows you to open your mouth only 2 millimeters.
Image credit: La Universidad de Otago en Nueva Zelanda
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The quarantine has made you gain weight and you don't know how to regain your figure? How about you put a lock in your mouth? Not literally.

The University of Otago in New Zealand this week introduced a device that seeks to help people lose weight by controlling how much you can open your mouth.

The 'DentalSlim Diet Control' appliance, developed hand in hand with British scientists, is placed between the first upper and lower molar teeth. Through stainless steel metal bands, magnets, glass ionomer-based orthodontic cement and pins, it prevents the user from opening the mouth more than 2 millimeters at a time.

This small opening restricts the user to a liquid diet, but allows him to speak and breathe normally. In addition, the device can be removed in an emergency.

A little lock we are going to put on

According to the British Dental Journal , seven obese volunteers participated in the test of the device and in two weeks lost an average of 6.36 kilos.

“The main barrier for people to have a successful weight loss is compliance and this device helps them establish new habits, allowing them to stick to a low calorie diet for a period of time. It really sets the process in motion, ”said Paul Brunton, lead author of the scientific paper.

Brunton asserted that DentalSlim Diet Control is a non-invasive, reversible, inexpensive and attractive alternative to surgical procedures for those who want to avoid a lap band or control diseases such as diabetes.

The creators of this dental lock suggest wearing it for two weeks at a time and then taking a diet break.

Would you wear it to take care of your health?

