Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki warns that the largest market crash in history is approaching

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" urges people to buy gold, silver and bitcoins before the crash.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This past Tuesday, investor and author Robert Kiyosaki wrote on his Twitter account that it will soon be the biggest crash the market has seen in world history and that people should start preparing. The good news, he added, is that the best time to get rich is when there is an economic crash.

"The biggest bubble in world history is getting bigger. This is the biggest collapse in world history. I will buy more gold and silver. Bitcoin is expected to drop to $ 24,000. The best time to get rich is collapse." read his tweet in English.

He did not give details of why he thinks this event is approaching, and it is not the first time he has warned on his social networks that something like this will happen. When bitcoin fell, he said he considered it good news because he is sure that at some point the value of it will exceed a million dollars, so now is a good time to invest in it.

In April he also shared that he believes that the dollar is dying and it is advisable to invest in cryptocurrencies.

