Cybersecurity

8 apps that put your cell phone at risk and that you should uninstall as soon as possible

These are the applications that could steal the information that is on your Android cell phone.
Next Article
8 apps that put your cell phone at risk and that you should uninstall as soon as possible
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Google has an analysis system to check that there are no harmful viruses in the applications before they are available on Google Play, but there are times that, among the millions that they review, some with harmful programs go unnoticed. So far 8 applications have been identified that contain the Joker malware. This works to steal information from the devices and there are users who have alerted that they received messages requesting a payment.

To know more:

The cybersecurity site Phone Arena discovered 8 new applications that are quite common among Android users that pose a risk to your device. The portal asks people to uninstall the applications urgently as they can be dangerous. They have already been removed from the Play Store, but that does not remove them from your cell phone, so it is recommended that you check if you have any installed on your device.

The Joker malware was identified a while ago and there are already ways in which it can be combated. However, cybercriminals have created new variants in order to continue harming users.

These are the applications that you must uninstall:

  1. Auxiliary Message

  2. Fast Magic SMS

  3. FreeCamScanner

  4. Super Message

  5. Element Scanner

  6. Go Messages

  7. Travel Wallpapers

  8. Super SMS

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

Nephilim: the hacker group that threatens the wealthiest

Cybersecurity

5 Reasons You Shouldn't Trust Your Cyber Defense to Your IT Vendor or Service Provider

Cybersecurity

50 Things You Need To Know To Optimize Your Company's Approach to Data Privacy and Cybersecurity