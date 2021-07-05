Sold for $ 5.4 million! They buy the original code from the World Wide Web

July 5, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Two weeks ago Sotheby’s auction house notified that the original 9,555-line code from the World Wide Web would be auctioned along with an animated display, a letter written by its creator Tim Berners-Lee, and a digital poster of the complete code from the original files. , in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) .

The British scientist Berners-Lee obtained 5.43 million dollars thanks to the auction of this package, called " This Changed Everything" ( 'This changed everything' , translated in Spanish), which started from 1000 dollars. But, the buyer has preferred to keep his identity hidden when acquiring the non-fungible token.

#AuctionUpdate One of the most historically significant digital artefacts ever sold, an NFT of the source code for the Web has brought $ 5.4 million. Offered by Sir Tim Berners-Lee, proceeds will benefit initiatives that Sir Tim & Lady Berners-Lee support. #ThisChangedEverything - Sotheby's (@Sothebys) June 30, 2021

“This NFT is historical and unique, but the code for the web and its use, knowledge, power, potential will remain open and available to all of us to continue innovating, creating and initiating the next technological transformation that will be built on what to see today, that we still cannot imagine ”, describes the profile of Sotheby's .

Lines of such code include Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), and Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs). Also the original HTML documents that instructed the first users of the web on how to use it correctly.