How does a chatbot help you get to know your customers?

Putting the customer at the center of the business today is more than a phrase; It is a comprehensive strategy that any company that wants to become a leader in its industry must implement.

However, knowing the customer is not always easy: it requires constant and permanent effort, as well as tools powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) such as chatbots .

“More and more companies are understanding that chatbots have various benefits. They are not just virtual assistants, they are tools that contribute to business growth, since they allow us to know and understand the purchase motivations and the interests of customers based on the interactions they have with them, including the after-sales needs of their purchases " says Gustavo Parés, CEO of the Mexican company specialized in Artificial Intelligence , NDS Cognitive Labs .

Furthermore, “the value of chatbots is that the information they receive is 'first-hand'; that is to say, they are obtained specifically from the market that each company attacks and from their own clients, which is extremely useful, since understanding what the consumer is asking for is the first step to renew itself ”, he adds.

According to NDS Cognitive Labs , AI-powered chatbots are capable of:

Interact with customers thanks to its Natural Language Processing (NLP) feature

Store and interpret these interactions

Provide the solutions that the client demands

A chatbot is a complete tool, not only for companies to have a vision of the problems or improvements requested by consumers, but also because they are the means to carry out these changes and get satisfied customers who are loyal to the brand.

Happy customers are loyal customers

For many companies, getting new customers is a challenge and can involve a large investment, so some companies opt for long-term commercial strategies, such as loyalty, since it also generates more income for the business.

According to the report Chatbots: The Definitive Guide 2020 , by Artificial Solutions, chatbots that achieve a loyalty of 2% of the customer base, make each purchase ticket is on average 60% higher, thanks to personalized purchase suggestions, but they also improve the user experience and thus loyal customers buy with a frequency of up to 90% compared to regular consumers.

In addition, consumers who are satisfied with a brand tend to become brand ambassadors, which is why they usually refer new buyers, either directly or by leaving a favorable review about the company on social media.

New tools for new challenges

The current market entails challenges for companies and facing them in record time is vital to ensure the proper functioning of the business.

According to the ebook Transform your business with AI chatbots , written by Ricardo and Gustavo Parés, chatbots generate a high degree of customer satisfaction, since “it increases when people solve problems more quickly as they find the right product. , buy it and receive information on its shipping status ”, and receive assistance throughout the purchase process, the text says.

The construction of an operating model that integrates customer service, query resolution, purchase assistance, data analysis and interpretation, and after-sales service, that is a chatbot. For this reason, they are revolutionizing the way of doing business, since they provide an important competitive advantage: they can meet customers individually and not by segments. This allows companies to speak to each consumer in a personalized way, provide them with the specific attention they demand, make purchase suggestions based on their interests and even anticipate their needs.

Your consumers want to be heard

Consumers are becoming more demanding and demand that companies pay greater attention to improving the shopping experience. In fact, the third edition of the Salesforce State of Service report notes that 67% of consumers globally say their standards for the shopping experience are higher than ever.

The consequence of this is that companies that do not adapt to these new requests could be losing customers. The same report adds that for 76% of shoppers switching from one brand to another is much easier today.

“In such a competitive environment, companies must bet on strategies that allow them to get to know their customers and work to satisfy their needs. And although chatbots are a key tool in this process, the implementation of these agents must be accompanied by an alignment on the part of the work teams, as well as the openness of the leaders to revise their strategy, as indicated by the data produced. by AI ”, adds Parés.