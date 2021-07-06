Why Mexican programmers are the new economic force in the country

July 6, 2021 6 min read

Mexico is experiencing an increasingly accelerated digitization process, which has led companies to redirect their business model with talents trained to create, configure and manage emerging technologies .

According to a study carried out in 2018 by IDC , only 23% of Mexican corporations had started the digitization of their processes that year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, during 2020 progress was made in this phenomenon in order not to interrupt the productive activities of the country.

During the confinement, 69% of national companies accelerated their digital transformation programs , as detailed in the report " CEO Outlook 2020: COVID-19", from the consulting firm KPMG .

It should be noted that the expansion of new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) , are not limited to a reduced set of economic sectors or particular activities, on the contrary, they are currently present in most national industries.

In this regard, Marc Andreeseen , co-founder of the company Netscape Communications Corporation and co-author of Mosaic (one of the first web browsers with a graphical interface) maintains: “We are in the middle of a dramatic and broad technological and economic change in which software companies they are ready to conquer large swaths of the economy. The largest companies and industries were radically transformed with software and distribute their services online. From movies to agriculture to national defense, in the next 10 years many other industries will be transformed by software. "

But this transformation process not only goes through the use and application of these innovative tools, it also goes through the change of corporate culture, structure, leadership and the talent team with which this transition can be made , aspects that, often they become more important than technological ones.

It is precisely the creativity and capacity of human talent, as well as the innovative spirit of Mexican programmers, that are transforming the economic scene in Mexico.

And the thing is that in the country there is a high level of professionals, who in recent years have managed to conceive and develop next-generation applications to solve numerous real problems.

That is why the commitment to Mexican talent continues to be strong , so much so that it is currently considered the country's greatest resource and one of the most promising for the future , since it is expected that, thanks to the programming capacity, creation and ingenuity, the national economy continues to grow, progress, and reach new levels of development .

The programmer, a profile in continuous innovation

The figure of the programmer , as well as that of the computer developer , is increasingly relevant within companies. The reason? The work they do will be a key source of income for companies, so their performance will directly impact the economy.

Because of this, these job profiles are essential when it comes to driving business success , so finding qualified, innovative talents with the necessary skills will be essential for each business.

Recently, the Higher Institute for Internet Development (ISDI) in Mexico conducted an analysis on digital professions in the country. In it, it was stressed that more and more companies are looking for professionals dedicated to defining, developing and leading changes to achieve sustainable growth of the business and organization.

Indeed, the main national industries understand that, to achieve progress in their economy, they must focus on consolidating and strengthening the community of programmers .

Now, in this context, it is important to emphasize that all great innovation begins with a great team , in which the dynamism and structure of the work group will be key factors in generating optimal and high-impact results.

Finally we can say that, in most cases, digital transformation and innovation go hand in hand, since digitizing also promotes a cultural change of creativity within the company, which requires minds to design and constantly create new ideas, and that are conducive to adaptability .

The truth is that there is still a long way to go, that is why, to continue advancing in this new scenario of technological incorporation, the country's economy will continue to require dynamic and innovative companies and, above all, organizations that carry out a retraining the skills of digital professionals.

The solution is to continue betting on Mexican talent, create a culture of programming, work, ownership , take responsibility and meet specific objectives . The commitment to what is done, and the spirit of wanting to continually improve, will be those that enable the development of a new economy in the country.