Google presents its 'Startup School' program in Mexico with which it seeks to boost the country's businesses

July 7, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With the aim of supporting Mexican startups to continue developing, growing and innovating, Google for Startups presents "Startup School", its practical online training program that seeks to help the founders of these companies and their work teams, equipping them in stages. with the tools and skills necessary for their growth.

Startup School started in 2020 with an English version that has already promoted multiple startups around the world. This year, the first edition of the program in Spanish in Latin America will be inaugurated in Mexico. Mexican entrepreneurs will be able to register through the Startup School website, where registrations are already open.

The program consists of 11 live sessions of 1 hour and 30 minutes, open to the founders of startups and their teams, where attendees can learn about topics such as Google Cloud, digital marketing with Ads and Tag Manager, measurement techniques with Analytics, and creating reports with Data Studio, among others. The first session of the program will take place on July 26 at 5:00 p.m.

Startups will be able to register and join, either to the total of the 11 live sessions or to attend specific sessions, according to their interests and availability.