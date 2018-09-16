The 8 secrets of business success

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Every day, thousands of people in the world start an unknown and risky path, but full of dreams, towards success in business . They join the millions who have been trying for several years and those who have been left behind. However, only a small part succeeds.

What makes them different? What decisions did you make that helped you get to where you are? What is the secret of your success?

Richard St. John , an American businessman recognized in the world of marketing, spent years of interviews to come up with the perfect recipe for business success. To do this, it uses eight ingredients , delivered by eight great entrepreneurs, in its preparation. Get to know them and apply them in your business:

Passion

Thomas Freeman , famous American automotive designer, recognized for his work at Porsche, Volkswagen, DaimlerChrysler and Ford, prioritizes the passion element. In this regard, he assures that "Successful people act out of love and not for money."

Job

Rupert Murdoch , an American nationalized Australian tycoon, the main shareholder of News Corporation ( The Sun, The Times, Fox and Sky ), adds a new ingredient to the recipe: work. From their perspective, everything is hard work, nothing comes easily. However, he assures that this work goes hand in hand with fun, otherwise it is useless. It's the best: working hard on something you love.

Talent

Being really good at what you do is something that very few have, and that makes the difference between someone who is successful and someone who is not. At least that's what Alex Garden , CEO of Relic Entertainment, believes. “To be successful you have to dedicate yourself to something, and be very good at it. There is no magic to be the best ”. On this path, practice is essential.

Focus

Norman Jewison , Canadian producer, actor and director, director of great world hits such as Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar gives the ability to focus on something, a greater relevance on the road to success. In his view, the key is to focus on just one thing to achieve the desired results.

Push

David Gallo , renowned Broadway stage designer, says that to succeed, people must be able to push and motivate themselves to overcome shyness, doubts and fears. "That's why mothers were invented," he says.

The key is to focus on just one thing until you get the desired results / Image: Depositphotos.com

Service

Great entrepreneurs live to serve others. Sherwin Nuland says it has been a privilege to serve as a doctor. “Now many children tell me that they want to be millionaires like me. And the first thing I say to you is, ok, but you can't serve yourself; you have to serve other people by offering them something of value ”.

Ideas

The world-renowned computer mogul, Bill Gates , assures that good ideas separate ordinary people from the rest of mortals. "I had an idea, founding the first microcomputer software company, and I think it was a good idea."

Persistence

If there is one skill that the fewest people in the world have, it is that ability to stand up again after several failures. "Persistence is the number one key to success," believes Joe Kraus , founder of Excite, JotSpot, and DigitalConsumer.