Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Says Bitcoin Is Better Than Gold

July 9, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, July 8, the co-founder of Appl e, Steve Wozniak , was present at the Jalisco Talend Land Digital in 2021. In this scenario, the businessman expressed his position on cryptocurrencies and the blockchain .

"It is something impressive that we even know who created bitcoin, it is unique and completely a mathematical formula, which is also immutable, so it is almost a miracle of technology," he explained.

He also commented that the cryptocurrency was "better than gold", since this precious metal has to be found and is limited. Although the engineer claimed that he does not yet have investments in Bitcoin, he expressed that he believes in it for the future.

During his participation in the innovation festival Wozniak spoke about technology and advances and spoke out in favor of diversity and equal pay.

"We should all be treated the same, but we can't achieve much just by wanting it," he said.

Likewise, the businessman shared that now he can visualize a better future more clearly than before, and that it is not a matter of engineering but of invention, which come from minds that always question what is happening around the world, and these people who constantly They spend it exploring they are inventors.

On the other hand, the Atari software designer spoke about the future of Latin America in the technological aspect, and said that when the idea of a social change enters people's heads it can take decades to be carried out, but that in the end it is something that must happen.