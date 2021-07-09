CDMX

This is how the CDMX Mobility Law was left with the new modifications, see why they could take away your driver's license

The Congress of Mexico City (CDMX) approved a series of modifications to the Mobility Law of the Mexican capital with which they can remove and even cancel your driver's license in certain cases.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last Wednesday, July 7, the Congress of Mexico City announced the new modifications approved for the CDMX Mobility Law. Authorities said they can now withhold and even cancel motorists' driver's licenses in specific cases.

Driving while intoxicated or intoxicated

In a statement, the legislative body reported that officials may take the license of drivers who drive while intoxicated. In addition, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) is authorized to retain the license of those who are involved in a road accident under the influence of toxic substances.

The Ministry of Mobility of Mexico City (Semovi) will have the power to follow up on traffic incidents, as well as the cancellation of the license for drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol or any substance. This was approved by the local Congress as part of the modifications to the Mobility Law , at the initiative of the Head of Government, the document reads.

If it is the first time that the motorist incurs in this fault, the license will be canceled after one year. In case of recurrence, the license will be canceled for 3 years and the person will have to go to addiction treatment

Higher penalties

Another measure approved by Congress is to increase the criminal penalties for drivers who commit a crime behind the wheel, and factors such as invading the bicycle lane, driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances, or being distracted by use will be taken into account. of mobile devices.

“This Congress of Mexico City approved reforms to the Penal Code that are of great importance. The increase in criminal penalties is established for those motorists who commit a crime, such as homicide or injuries against a person, considering one of these elements: that they have invaded the lane confined to cyclists, that they go intoxicated, who is distracted handling cell phones or devices, ” explained Ricardo Ruiz Suárez, president of the Administration and Justice Procurement Commission.

Public transport

Drivers of public transport and cargo who are involved in a road accident must undergo alcohol or narcotics tests at that time. In addition, public transport vehicles must have an insurance policy that covers a minimum of 4.4 million pesos, which will have to be certified by the National Insurance and Bonding Commission.

Ruiz Suárez pointed out that with these modifications to the CDMX Mobility Law   They intend to inhibit these actions and would only consider stricter sanctions in the event of a serious accident where there are injured and / or deceased persons.

"There cannot be a Mobility policy that protects pedestrians, or protects life, if we do not sanction these things," said the official.

