Vaccines

Israel is already applying the third dose of Pfizer to adults with these characteristics

Israel's Health Minister announced that they are already putting a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in certain adults and are considering extending the measure to the entire population.
Image credit: Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A couple of months ago it was said that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech might require a third dose to reach maximum effectiveness. The rumor seems to be confirmed, as this Sunday Nitzan Horowitz , Israel's Minister of Health , announced that they will begin giving a booster injection to adults with immunodeficiency and are considering extending it to the general population.

The measure is due to a rebound in coronavirus cases in the country, since in the last month the number of infections went from one digit to 450 a day. Therefore, Israel plans to accelerate the rate of vaccination again, as well as the arrival of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines .

Horowitz explained that the first to receive the third dose of Pfizer will be adults with impaired or weak immune systems who already have the first two doses.

The authorities are still debating whether they will subsequently apply the booster to the rest of the population that has been vaccinated with the same drug. “We are examining this question and we do not yet have a definitive answer. In any case, from now on we are administering a third vaccine to people with immunodeficiency , "Horowitz told Kan public radio.

For their part, Pfizer and BioNTech said that in the coming weeks they will ask US and European regulators to authorize the booster doses. Last Thursday, the pharmaceutical companies confirmed that their vaccine loses efficacy six months after being applied , so after that period there is a greater risk of infection.

Israel began its immunization campaign last December and now some 5.7 million of the country's 9.3 inhabitants have received at least one dose. Currently, in the country there are 46 hospitalized patients in serious condition, of which about half are vaccinated and the majority belong to risk groups, according to health authorities.

