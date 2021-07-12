Amazon

Amazon will now be able to track your dream with a radar

The company obtained permission to monitor the rest of the users.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon will now be able to monitor your dreams. Well, something like that. As reported by Bloomberg , the company obtained permission from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to develop an apparatus that can monitor people's sleep using radar.

The FCC-approved document notes that Amazon's new device "plans to use radar's ability to capture motion in three-dimensional space to enable non-contact sleep tracking capabilities."

The FCC said in its approval document that Google made a similar request in 2018 for its Pixel smartphone.

Amazon had requested permission last month to market "non-mobile devices" that use "radar sensors" and "would operate at higher power levels than currently allowed," according to CBS News . In its request, the ecommerce company said the device "could help improve consumers' awareness and management of sleep hygiene."

It is not the first device to monitor sleep on the market. Apple Watch and FitBit can track sleep when you wear it to sleep.

