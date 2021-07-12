These are the best and worst insurers according to Condusef

July 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) conducted an analysis of 87 insurers with the Bureau of Financial Entities (BEF) because, according to the organization, in the months of January to March 2021 there were 13, 433 claims about auto insurers.

The insurers that received the most complaints

Axa had 328 complaints National Provincial Group (GNP): 187 Mapfre: 184 Zurich: 138 Banorte Insurance: 108 Affirm: 107 HDI: 64

The main causes for which they complained were dissatisfaction with the handling of compensation and requests for cancellation of the policy.

The average number of business days it takes insurers to resolve issues is 23 days. There are some that usually take longer, such as Seguros Banorte, which takes around 35 business days. In terms of customer service, the insurers that were rated with the best treatment were Chubb, BBVA, Mapfre and Axa.

The insurers that resolve the cases most favorably for their clients are Seguros Afirme with 32% of favorable cases, Seguros Banorte with 24% and HDI with 20%.