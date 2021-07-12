Insurance

These are the best and worst insurers according to Condusef

The main causes for which they complained were dissatisfaction with the handling of compensation and requests for cancellation of the policy.
Next Article
These are the best and worst insurers according to Condusef
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) conducted an analysis of 87 insurers with the Bureau of Financial Entities (BEF) because, according to the organization, in the months of January to March 2021 there were 13, 433 claims about auto insurers.

The insurers that received the most complaints

  1. Axa had 328 complaints
  2. National Provincial Group (GNP): 187
  3. Mapfre: 184
  4. Zurich: 138
  5. Banorte Insurance: 108
  6. Affirm: 107
  7. HDI: 64

The main causes for which they complained were dissatisfaction with the handling of compensation and requests for cancellation of the policy.

The average number of business days it takes insurers to resolve issues is 23 days. There are some that usually take longer, such as Seguros Banorte, which takes around 35 business days. In terms of customer service, the insurers that were rated with the best treatment were Chubb, BBVA, Mapfre and Axa.

The insurers that resolve the cases most favorably for their clients are Seguros Afirme with 32% of favorable cases, Seguros Banorte with 24% and HDI with 20%.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Insurance

Solve Insurance Problems with the Push of This Button

Insurance

5 Types of Insurance Could Do More for Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises This Year in Mexico

Insurance

Confused About Business Insurance? This Startup Can Provide the Info You Need In Minutes.