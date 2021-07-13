How to improve your social media strategy in 3 simple steps

July 13, 2021 4 min read

By: Andrea Navarro, Project Manager at SpicyMinds.

Regardless of the size of your business, having a clear communication strategy is essential to be on the minds of your consumers. And yes, when we say communication we mean that: a mutual conversation in which their feedback contributes significantly to your content creation process. That is why if you want to improve your social networks drastically, it is important that you are clear about who your audience is and what they are really interested in.

Some things to keep in mind are:

1. Create a strategic and cohesive image

Before you start or continue to publish content, think about the image you want to show your audience. A scattered look , with different tones of voice and irrelevant photos will drive them away even before they think to start following you.

Take some time to define the topic of your social networks, which channels your audience really spends time on (you don't need to be on every available social network!) And the tone of voice that will work best with them. Is it formal, casual, fun? Having all these considerations clear will help you when you start creating and publishing content.

2. Post content that is really useful

Most users who interact with corporate or brand accounts on social networks do so because they need to answer questions or have a problem. That is why you need to make sure that you are prepared to answer their questions as clearly and quickly as possible.

In the same way, create images that really attract attention and have visual coherence between them. People are mostly visual and we pay more attention to photos, first of all. Only if an image manages to get our attention, we will read the accompanying caption.

Speaking of captions, focus on writing text that is relevant and concise. Don't forget to pay attention to spelling and grammar, as simple mistakes of this kind will make your brand or company look sloppy and unprofessional.

Likewise, the text should be one of the main means by which you encourage the audience to interact with your brand significantly. The easiest ways to achieve this are: ask them questions that they really want to answer, or invite them to make interactions such as tagging another user who may be interested in the content you are sharing.

For example, if your company sells ice cream, you can ask your audience: "What topping do you put on your ice cream?", Under a photo that demonstrates your offer of flavors of toppings .

Or you could write: “tag the person you would share this ice cream with” underneath an attractive and colorful image of one of your products.

3. Measure your results and start implementing changes

Measuring the results of everything you post is essential to understand how you can improve your strategy. Know the most important metrics of the social networks in which you are publishing and really understand what they mean in terms of growth of your account, as well as the most successful type of content and with which your users are connecting. It is also important to take into account the type of photos that are most popular, what time you are posting and what time they respond the most to your posts, and so on. Take all this information, analyze it from time to time (weekly, biweekly or monthly) and determine the changes necessary to continue growing.

Likewise, once you know the type of posts that performed the best, invest in a media strategy to promote them. This will allow you to have more visibility with new prospects; The fact that your current users have interacted with the post will give prospects more confidence to do so as well.

Well, here you have them, these are the main tips to start seeing changes in your social networks.