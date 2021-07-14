Richard Branson

The Simpsons Predicted Richard Branson's Space Trip

It appears that The Simpsons did it again by predicting billionaire Richard Branson's flight into space, and Virgin Atlantic published the evidence.
Next Article
The Simpsons Predicted Richard Branson's Space Trip
Image credit: Los Simpson vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Every time a relevant event occurs in the world, The Simpsons fans look for clues that the yellow family would have anticipated it. This time, the protagonist of a supposed premonition is Richard Branson's trip to space. The Virgin Atlantic Twitter account, owned by the British mogul, posted alleged evidence that the space odyssey had already been prophesied in the cartoon.

On July 11, Richard Branson's VMS Eve spacecraft took off from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert. Upon reaching an altitude of 15 kilometers, the VSS Unity aircraft detached itself from the spacecraft and ascended to a height of 89 km, exceeding the point where the United States government locates the border between Earth and space, at 80 km.

Related: Did Richard Branson really travel into space? Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Says No

After spending several minutes in orbit, VSS Unity successfully landed in New Mexico at 9:38 am local time, and the 71-year-old businessman was greeted by his three children and 200 other people.

The billionaire and five crew members were traveling on the VSS Unity plane, making it the first flight with passengers for his Virgin Galactic space tourism company.

Did The Simpsons predict Richard Branson's space trip?

Of course, this was quite a historical milestone and a source of amazement for the world. Except for the creators and fans of The Simpsons.

The Virgin Atlantic company, which is part of the Virgin Group and is also owned by Richard Branson, published on its social networks what would be the proof that the yellow family predicted the tycoon's space travel.

The airline shared an illustration taken from an episode of The Simpsons that shows a character very much like Branson floating inside what looks like a rocket ship.

"The Simpsons predicted it," the company wrote.

The image, which is already viral on the internet, corresponds to "The Burn and The Bees" episode of season 20, where an astronaut appears enjoying zero gravity in a space shuttle. Of course, netizens could not help but notice the striking resemblance between the cartoon and Richard Branson in the flesh.

Related: Richard Branson Wants to Send You Into Space. Here We Explain How to Participate.

The first to notice the coincidence was Twitter user Aditya Kondawar, who shared the illustration of The Simpsons alongside a photo of Richard Branson during the trip for comparison.

"How can The Simpsons show predict every damn thing?" Kondawar wrote.

It wouldn't be Richard Branson's first appearance on The Simpsons

Only Matt Groening and his team of creators could confirm if they had Richard Branson in mind when creating the viral image. Even if not the case, the fellow actor, producer and writer has appeared as a special guest on the animated series at least three times.

Maybe you remember Richard Branson's cameos in episodes like "Loan-a Lisa", "The War of Art" and "The Princess Guide".

Related: Elon Musk Will Also Go to Space Aboard Virgin Galactic

 

 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Richard Branson

On a Scale of 1 to 10, Compared to Richard Branson, How Relatable Are You?

Richard Branson

Richard Branson's ABCs of Business

Richard Branson

Richard Branson on the Importance of Taking Meaningful Risks