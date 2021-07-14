Industrial buildings, what are they and which one to choose according to your business objectives

July 14, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Industrial buildings are places or spaces that have been used in different markets with the aim of storing, producing, manufacturing or distributing.

These constructions have existed since the Industrial Revolution, but over time the industrial buildings have adapted to the needs of the different companies that use them.

In times of pandemic, the different types of business have focused their models on electronic commerce as a survival measure and there has been a very accelerated growth in all aspects that it encompasses.

Due to e-commerce, many companies have modified the use of their storage spaces, increasing the demand for these places. In fact, the logistics and online commerce sectors could represent up to 42% of the total demand for industrial warehouses and warehouses nationwide this year in Mexico, according to Francisco Muñoz, senior vice president of industrial and logistics for the brokerage firm CBRE Mexico.

In this sense, Grupo CCIMA, a Mexican construction company and specialist in industrial buildings, shared three uses that you can give to these spaces regardless of the line of business your organization is engaged in:

Raw materials warehouse: it is very efficient and useful to have a raw materials warehouse because the products can be available at any time, in addition to the fact that if the materials require a special temperature, a thermoacoustic system can be integrated to have better control and care of materials or merchandise.

is very efficient and useful to have a raw materials warehouse because the products can be available at any time, in addition to the fact that if the materials require a special temperature, a thermoacoustic system can be integrated to have better control and care of materials or merchandise. Logistics: it can be used for all logistics strategies to achieve the correct distribution of the product, the warehouse can further optimize operations if it has a location that connects all delivery points, so they can be reduced costs and time.

it can be used for all logistics strategies to achieve the correct distribution of the product, the warehouse can further optimize operations if it has a location that connects all delivery points, so they can be reduced costs and time. Production: they are ideal for production processes such as: plastic injection, assembly of small products, packaging of bulk products, manufacture of parts of electronic products such as PCB boards, as well as their storage and distribution.

To choose the ship that fits the needs of your business, you must consider the size, location and of course, the material from which it is built to ensure that its cost will be recovered in a medium-term return on investment and before acquiring. you will want to know that it has the following characteristics:

Leveling platforms for good control of maneuvers.

Ramp and platform curtains with ample space ideal for entry and exit of materials and goods.

110V / 220V electrical circuit capable of withstanding prolonged power use.

Thermoacoustic system to isolate from cold or heat, depending on the temperature handled by the products or machine operations.

Purchase guarantee that will give you security when using your ship from the beginning.

Industrial buildings and their uses can be very varied and useful for the industrial and business sector, it is only necessary to know which ones exist and best suit the needs of each company.