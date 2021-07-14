Artificial Intelligence

Google CEO Says Artificial Intelligence Will Be Mankind's Greatest Discovery

Sundar Pichai compared artificial intelligence to the discovery of fire and electricity in an interview with the BBC.
Next Article
Google CEO Says Artificial Intelligence Will Be Mankind's Greatest Discovery
Image credit: Google

Free Book Preview Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In an interview with the BBC, Sundar Pichai , CEO of Google, spoke about artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and the company's monopoly, among other things.

For the leader of the technology giant, in the next 25 years artificial intelligence and quantum computing will completely revolutionize our lives. Pichai compared AI to other discoveries like fire and electricity, saying the change it will bring will be just as profound.

Artificial intelligence is the technology that replicates human cognitive processes in machines. Several companies such as Google and Amazon already use it to carry out certain processes because it is more efficient and makes fewer mistakes. Quantum computing works through qubits , rather than bits. This means that it can use combinations of 1 and 0 in different states and opens the possibility to new algorithms and therefore to perform operations of immeasurable size.

“There are things for which the way we do computing today will always be better. But there are some things for which quantum computing will open up a whole new range of solutions, "Pichai said in the interview.

He was also asked about controversial issues that the company has grappled with. Regarding the complaints that have been made saying that Google monopolizes Internet searches, he said that the platform is a free service and that there is always the option of using another search engine. Another situation for which they have been criticized is that the company has sought legal advice to lower its tax rate. Regarding this, Pichai said that this is no longer implemented, that today Google is one of the largest economic taxpayers in the world and complies with all tax laws.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Artificial Intelligence

AI & GPT-3 in Content Creation: How Will This Affect Your Job as a Writer?

Artificial Intelligence

How Game Theory Automates: From Self-Driving Cars to Fire-Extinguishing Robots

Artificial Intelligence

Why is Artificial Intelligence the fastest growing industry?