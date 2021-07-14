Google CEO Says Artificial Intelligence Will Be Mankind's Greatest Discovery

July 14, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In an interview with the BBC, Sundar Pichai , CEO of Google, spoke about artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and the company's monopoly, among other things.

For the leader of the technology giant, in the next 25 years artificial intelligence and quantum computing will completely revolutionize our lives. Pichai compared AI to other discoveries like fire and electricity, saying the change it will bring will be just as profound.

Artificial intelligence is the technology that replicates human cognitive processes in machines. Several companies such as Google and Amazon already use it to carry out certain processes because it is more efficient and makes fewer mistakes. Quantum computing works through qubits , rather than bits. This means that it can use combinations of 1 and 0 in different states and opens the possibility to new algorithms and therefore to perform operations of immeasurable size.

“There are things for which the way we do computing today will always be better. But there are some things for which quantum computing will open up a whole new range of solutions, "Pichai said in the interview.

He was also asked about controversial issues that the company has grappled with. Regarding the complaints that have been made saying that Google monopolizes Internet searches, he said that the platform is a free service and that there is always the option of using another search engine. Another situation for which they have been criticized is that the company has sought legal advice to lower its tax rate. Regarding this, Pichai said that this is no longer implemented, that today Google is one of the largest economic taxpayers in the world and complies with all tax laws.