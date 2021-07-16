What are the skills of the future?

July 16, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As Heraclitus said, " the only constant is change " and this year in a pandemic it shows us once again. The implementation of technology, the home office and the acceleration of e-commerce became a trend and of course professional markets underwent a transformation and will continue to do so.

In this context, it should be remembered that in its study " The Future of Work " the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimated that by 2025, 85 million traditional jobs will be modified as part of the interaction between people and machines. ; while 97 million new jobs will be demanded as part of a new divide between humans, machines and algorithms.

In this way, the consulting firm Trust Corporate shared with us six skills that will be demanded by companies in the near future:

1. Critical thinking : it will be increasingly important to make decisions, evaluate information and understand elements such as context, market reality, business opportunities and continuous evaluation of the way things are done.

2. Social intelligence: professionals who have the skills to quickly assess the emotions of those around them and adapt their words, tone and gestures to the context of the situation will be highly valued. The ability to interact with colleagues, collaborators, bosses, clients and suppliers in an assertive manner, which makes it possible to motivate efficient interactions, will allow organizations to be much more efficient in their processes and in obtaining results.

3. Creativity : adapting to change will be a continuous factor of the new business reality and having the possibility of finding alternatives, getting out of traditional solutions, looking beyond the established and having an open thought favors the operation of organizations.

4. Teamwork: The pandemic experienced during the last year and the way in which organizations had to adopt their schemes to facilitate remote work, highlighted the value of having people integrated into the operation. Regardless of the channel through which they are related, timely communication is a fundamental factor.

5. Mastery of Big Data: in the face of new job challenges, it will be essential to have the ability to translate large amounts of abstract data, understand it and download it to the reality of the business. The information collected helps to project different scenarios; But workers with the skills to make decisions and project scenarios will be the ones who can really stand out and bring special value to organizations.

6. Sustainable approach : the increase in environmental awareness on the part of people and the end consumer are motivating a change in the way companies interact with their environment. Environmental sustainability or the green economy are models that industries will implement more decisively and having within the team people with a thought inspired by these factors will help fulfill their commitments and in the creation of solutions, products and processes with this DNA.

The report published by the FEM further highlights that 50% of all employees will need retraining as the adoption of the technology continues.