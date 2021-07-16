Design 'anti-sex' beds for athletes of the olympic games

July 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Tokyo Olympics are coming up and organizers are looking to show the world that Japan can commit to clean energy and recycling.

In this context, they presented the beds that will be waiting for all the athletes in the Olympic Village, which are made of cardboard. However, they can support up to 200 kilograms of weight.

Why have they been called 'anti-sex'?

Because they can't stand sudden movements or celebrations. The organizers have stated that they are perfectly designed to support the weight of a single person, but that they cannot or should not be jumped on, as they can break.

Other sustainability actions at the Games will be to use 100% renewable electricity in the Olympic venues.

They also distributed condoms

Despite the prohibitions on physical contact as a health measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes will receive condoms, although the goal of the organizers is to get them to take them home.

In accordance with Japan Today , Japanese condom manufacturers will supply competitors with a total of 160,000 condoms. This measure is not something new since it has been carried out since the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The organizers reiterated that although they will receive condoms, the logistics of the distribution is quite compatible with the protocols of social distancing and that the intention is that the athletes do not use condoms in the Olympic Village but rather help raise awareness by taking them back to their countries of origin. .