Tesla

A Tesla X is trapped in the center of a tornado and its camera records the disaster

The vehicle's automatic camera captured how the vehicle was left in the middle of a natural phenomenon that struck the city of Barrie.
Next Article
A Tesla X is trapped in the center of a tornado and its camera records the disaster
Image credit: Afif Kusuma vía Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last Thursday a tornado hit the Canadian city of Barrie . The next day, a Reddit user posted a video where we can see how his car, a Tesla X, gets caught in the center of the natural phenomenon.

This model has a function called 'Sentry Mode' , which detects movements around it and the autopilot activates the set of special cameras.

"I did not find a single element of the body that was not scraped. But compared to the other cars around it, it turned out well, " explained the owner of the vehicle to local media.   "The repeater on the passenger side caught a half dozen (cars) breaking windows or being thrown at the cars next door."

Local media mention that the tornado that crossed the province of Ontario left eight people injured, around 25 buildings suffered damage to their structure and 3 of them were totally destroyed.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

VIDEO: Baby was playing with an iPad and accidentally bought a $ 10,000 upgrade from Tesla

Tesla

Michael Burry predicted the 2008 mortgage crisis and is now betting $ 534 million on Tesla's crash

Tesla

Crash and fire of a driverless Tesla leaves two dead and causes company shares to fall