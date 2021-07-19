A Tesla X is trapped in the center of a tornado and its camera records the disaster

July 19, 2021 2 min read

Last Thursday a tornado hit the Canadian city of Barrie . The next day, a Reddit user posted a video where we can see how his car, a Tesla X, gets caught in the center of the natural phenomenon.

This model has a function called 'Sentry Mode' , which detects movements around it and the autopilot activates the set of special cameras.

"I did not find a single element of the body that was not scraped. But compared to the other cars around it, it turned out well, " explained the owner of the vehicle to local media. "The repeater on the passenger side caught a half dozen (cars) breaking windows or being thrown at the cars next door."

Local media mention that the tornado that crossed the province of Ontario left eight people injured, around 25 buildings suffered damage to their structure and 3 of them were totally destroyed.