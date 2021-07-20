Wall Street

Robinhood Targets $ 35 Billion IPO

Last year, Robinhood's revenue soared 245% to $ 959 million.
Next Article
Robinhood Targets $ 35 Billion IPO
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stock trading app Robinhood announced plans to raise up to $ 2.3 billion when it goes public, CNN reports . According to a modified prospectus, the stock could sell for between $ 38 and $ 42 per share, giving the company an estimated market value range of $ 27 to $ 35 billion. That would make Robinhood more valuable than most of the S&P 500 companies.

An IPO occurs when the company faces various legal and communication obstacles.

Robinhood's business structure faces scrutiny from regulators after retail investors trading on the platform caused price swings in stocks like GameStop earlier this year.

Robinhood received a record fine last month on charges that misled investors and recently settled with the family of a trader who committed suicide after misinterpreting what he thought was a large debt on his account.

Critics also argue that the company's payment structure creates conflicts of interest.

The company also warns that a slowdown in cryptocurrency trading could affect its third-quarter revenue.

Robinhood, whose IPO could take place next week, plans to go public on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol HOOD.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wall Street

Investor Michael Burry returns to Twitter to make this strong warning

Wall Street

The Investor Who Missed the Chance to Make Millions With Netflix

Wall Street

Water Begins Trading on Wall Street in the Futures Market for Fear of Shortages