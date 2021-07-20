Education

Prepa online-SEP: the third call opens and these are the requirements

The call will be available from July 19 to August 6, 2021.
Prepa online-SEP: the third call opens and these are the requirements
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) in Mexico opened its third call for people who wish to complete their high school studies online. It will be available from July 19 to August 6, 2021.

Prepa Online-SEP is aimed at any Mexican regardless of their place of residence who wishes to complete their studies. It is free, has official validity and grants the official high school certificate to those who take it.

The study plan consists of 21 modules, which comprise five areas of knowledge, plus two more modules for strengthening professional and labor competencies.

What are the steps to enroll?

  • Enter the official page of the call.
  • Fill in the form that is requested. You will receive an email so you can send your documents. And when you upload your papers you will have completed the pre-registration.
  • Subsequently, you will receive a notification notice about the success of your pre-registration and a personalized link for you to fill out the socioeconomic context questionnaire, you must do this step before August 6.
  • From August 13 to 15 you will receive a username and password to enter the preparatory module from August 16 to September 12.
  • Subsequently, from September 16 to 22, the results of the module will be published and those who have obtained the best results will be accepted.

What documents do I need?

  • Credential, digital and color photography
  • Email accounts (primary and alternate)

The following scanned documents in PDF format:

  • High school certificate or letter of commitment
  • Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)
  • Birth certificate
  • Proof of address (receipt of services with a maximum of three months).
