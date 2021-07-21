3 tips to implement an omnichannel strategy reducing costs

July 21, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The high growth of smart devices generated an unprecedented increase in interactions between customers and businesses. “Due to COVID-19, we all had to turn to digital options to communicate. This has the great advantage that the face-to-face channel is, in general for all industries, the most expensive to maintain ”, said Luis Flores, CEO of MovigoO .

Currently, customers interact with companies using various channels simultaneously, however, multichannel is no longer enough. In fact, according to Dimension Data, currently digital interactions correspond to more than 90% of communications between the client and companies, "Many companies seek to improve the experiences they provide to their customers, generating strategies that allow them to have all the context and customer history regardless of time or channel, so they look for omnichannel solutions, "added Flores.

One of the main questions that companies ask themselves when implementing omnichannel strategies and tools is how to reduce costs by improving customer service times. From MovigoO, we list 3 basic steps that companies should consider to achieve this goal:

Know your customer: It is necessary to know and understand which solutions and channels are best suited for your organization and your customers. Your company needs in-depth knowledge of both the customer journey and their data. When this data is available to your company, managers can make informed decisions and structure an efficient Artificial Intelligence strategy. Empower your customers: With the use of automated customer service tools, through chatbots, phones, social networks and other applications, you can reduce the need for human intervention, and the customer will find a solution to their problems in less time. Although the most complicated queries will always require human intervention for their resolution, in addition to guaranteeing the client a superior experience. Establish proactive communication: The strategy consists of informing clients in advance about scheduled visits, network maintenance, payment arrears and other issues, through SMS, WhatsApp, email and notifications through mobile applications. You need to make sure that your Customer Service agents receive the most complete information about your customers' journey.

Depositphotos.com

“When carrying out the implementation of an omnichannel project, customer satisfaction should always be the main focus, not cost reduction. However, this can be a benefit that drives the digitization of processes in the customer service area. Having digital channels allows us to extend the service time, reaching service hours close to 24 × 7, without the need for manual work ”, Luis Flores commented.

Moving processes or part of processes to digital channels allows minimizing the management of “waiting queues”. This is one of the biggest advantages of digital assistance. The objective of omnichannel in this case is to complement the channels without generating an impact on the customer from the point of view of efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of the service. Having an omnichannel strategy will take the user experience to the next level, generating more satisfaction and loyalty in customers.