Barking up the right tree: 14 business ideas for animal lovers

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Calling all lovers of dogs , cats, birds and everything else: Have you thought about turning that passion for pets into a business ? Choose from the options and think about launching one or more of the following 14 pet-related business ideas.

1. Dog walker

Dog walkers provide pooches with much-needed exercise, as well as trips to the bathroom. Charge your clients for individual tours or arrange a monthly or weekly service. Set aside half an hour or an hour for each puppy.

Tip and prize: Who took out the dogs? Your! Buying a double strap. Now you can walk two dogs at the same time and earn double the money. You will also have to collect the "thank you" from the puppy while they walk. Invest in good quality bags to make this unpleasant task that much easier.

2. Dog sitter

Dog sitters take care of the animals while their owners are working. Establish the type of pets you are going to take care of. Surely you feel comfortable with dogs and cats, but have you thought about taking care of a bird or a snake?

Tip and prize: Think about the price structure that you will establish for your company. Will you charge by the hour or by the day? Will you include other services such as walking them, bathing them or cleaning sandboxes? Also research the level of responsibility you should take in the event that an animal is injured in your care.

3. Dog groomer at home

Get home to your clients in your specially arranged van and get to work. As a home stylist you can offer services such as bathing, nail cutting and hair cutting.

Tip and reward: Although you don't need to have a special certification to become a cat or dog stylist, having some training in the subject can increase your earning potential. Look for organizations that offer courses and promote your experience.

4. Manager of a cat cafe

A cat cafe combines the operation of a cafeteria with the possibility of interacting and adopting cats and kittens. These types of cafes have grown in popularity in North America since the first cafe that opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998.

Tip and prize: Will you have an hourly rate? Will you offer other types of drinks? Will you receive people without reservation? Plan your business model, and research the regulations and laws that may affect your business.

5. Dog daycare

A dog daycare is very similar to a daycare for children. The owners drop off their puppies in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon. Here, dogs can interact with other dogs.

Tip and prize: If your company has training, a veterinarian and the necessary medical equipment to care for the animals, you will have a great advantage. Also consider installing live-streaming cameras so owners can watch their dogs while you care for them.

6. Dog trainer

Do you have the ability to train dogs? In this case, patience is the key to starting this type of business. Coaches must be able to teach basic commands and eliminate negative behaviors.

Tip and prize: There are organizations in which you can get certified, but apart from the type of training you offer, you must have some type of insurance to protect both you and the animals you train.

7. Animal masseuse

Believe it or not, this is a real business. Although this is something relatively new, there are owners who are willing to pay to have someone give their dogs, cats or horses a good massage. Your animals may be aging, or recovering from an injury, or dealing with stress or anxiety. Or there will be owners who simply want to pamper their animals with a massage.

Tip and prize: look for courses or specialized training in animal massages. Therapists and massage therapists must understand the anatomy and physiology of animals.

8. Dog hotel

Owners need to be able to safely leave their animals when they leave home for a long period of time. This is where the dog hotel comes in. If you have space, consider opening an animal hotel such as dogs, cats, birds, or lizards.

Tip and prize: Would you operate your business from home or would you look elsewhere? Research the type of license you need to have for this type of business. In addition, create a list of things that you are going to ask clients to bring you, including a contact number for emergencies, and ask them to also leave you their food or any type of toy or blanket that makes the stay more comfortable for the animal. .

9. Manufacturer of toys for animals

Gone are the days when you could give him an old shoe or a branch for your best friend to play with. If you're good at crafts, consider making dog toys or cat scratchers.

Tip and prize: Sell your products to the big chains or through a website. Increase interest in your brand by showing them at local bazaars and exhibitions.

10. Animal photographer

Are you a talented photographer who loves animals? An animal photography business can be perfect. Think beyond cats and dogs, there will be owners who want to take photos with their horse, their reptile, their bird or their fish.

Tip and prize: Offer photography services to your clients in their own home. Look for attractive background options to use as a setting. Photographers can also increase their earnings by offering additional souvenirs such as key chains, holiday cards, calendars, or mugs.

11. Pastry chef

Pet owners care about the quality of the food that their furry animals eat. Why not open a healthy animal treat and biscuit shop? Differentiate your snacks from processed food and the prizes that are sold in supermarkets.

Tip and prize: Check the regulations for animal foods where you live, as well as for operating a bakery or factory of these types of products. Promote your creations by offering personalized baskets and distributing them at pet shows and expos.

12. Dog breeder

Labrapoodles plus puggles can turn out to be a lot of money. If you have the time and space, consider starting a dog breeding business. Buyers spend thousands of dollars on “designer dogs” or intentional mixes of two purebreds. This is quite a controversial branch, especially considering that adoption is now promoted more than purchase.

Tip and prize: While a foster business can be quite lucrative, it can also be very expensive. Decide if you will buy males or females or both. You will also need a place for the dogs to be comfortable and you will need to ensure your ability to care for them, considering their needs for food, medicine, and tests.

13. Pet clothing designer

Sweaters, hats, dresses, raincoats, and other seasonal accessories are among the endless possibilities for pet clothing. If you are good with sewing and know how to design clothes, this can be a great deal for you.

Tip and Trick: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest can be the key to your success. Promote your designs by uploading them to social networks. And don't discriminate in your designs, just like humans, pets come in all shapes and sizes.

14. Pet store owner

If you want to be your own boss and love all animals, from felines to fish, you could try running a pet store. Buy everything from a good supplier, set your prices, and then sell at a profit. You can open a physical store or sell your products online.

Tip and Trick: Find ways to compete against the big distributors. Consider having products that are not available in other stores. If you make toys, clothes, or cookies, sell them exclusively at your store. Know your buyers by name and offer them a personalized service.