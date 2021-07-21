Emoji

A pregnant man? These are 'the new' emojis you should know

An emoji says a thousand words! And to continue that trend, our mobile phones will welcome a new offer of emojis to communicate as we like best: with images.
Image credit: Vía Emojipedia

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Cine Premiere

An emoji says a thousand words! And to continue that trend, our mobile phones will welcome a new offer of emojis to communicate as we like best: with images. For that reason, the Emojipedia reveals what will be its possible new emojis that we can enjoy from 2021-2022. Diversity and inclusion should not go unnoticed and that is why, among all their variety, they present us with the emoji of a pregnant man and much more. Next, know the new emojis that will arrive on your smartphone.

Within the framework of World Emoji Day -July 17- the Emojipedia published a statement revealing a list of possible emojis that may be available for the Emoji 14.0 and Unicode 14.0 versions. Among the offer are a melting happy face , a person with a crown (king) , a biting lip , some seeds , a glass of water , a slide , a disk sphere , a low battery , a bird's nest, a coral , some bubbles , Some crutches , a troll , 15 different handshake combinations and, of course, the pregnant man .

“The pregnant man and the pregnant person are new and recognize that pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people. These are additions to the pregnant woman emoji that already exists. they commented.

Image: via Emojipedia.

"What's in the latest draft of the emoji list and when is it scheduled to be approved?"

"Emoji 14.0 will be ready in September 2021. Here is the most recent draft list."

It should be repeated that the above is only a preliminary list of emojis, as each emoji is subject to change before final approval in September 2021 . However, we can also access this preliminary list with the most voted, most anticipated and most popular emojis, including the melting happy face , which occupies the first place. Here are the results:

«According to user votes, the melting happy face is the most popular of the current list of Emoji 14.0 drafts. If approved in September, it will be on most platforms by mid-2022 ″.

Image: via Emojipedia.

The final version of Unicode 14.0 and Emoji 14.0 will be available from September 14 of the year, and most of the selected emojis will be able to be used on all platforms by mid-2022.

