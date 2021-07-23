Coronavirus

Mexico City goes to an orange traffic light due to an increase in infections

Claudia Sheinbaum announced that starting next week the vaccination of adults between 18 and 29 years old will start.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Epidemiological Traffic Light of Mexico City will return to Naranja due to the increase in infections and hospitalizations of COVID-19, especially derived from the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

The head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum announced at a press conference that the Mexican capital will be at the Orange Traffic Light of Risk for COVID-19 starting next week and will remain so for 15 days.

As of July 23, there are 3,382 people hospitalized. Sheinbaum emphasized that universal vaccination continues, but that it is necessary to take extreme precautions to reduce the impact of this third wave of infections.

The official announced that from next week the vaccination of adults between 18 and 29 years will start and that they will inform this Saturday which municipalities will begin with the application of the first dose.

At the moment there are no adjustments in the economic activities of the city.

Image: Government of Mexico City via Twitter

