A seismic study determines that the core of Mars is liquid

July 23, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mars has always been a planet that makes us very curious. Today, thanks to a series of articles published in the journal Science , we can learn more about its internal structure . The studies were carried out by a group of researchers around the world who participate in the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

Based on the seismic data of a dozen “martemotos” recorded by the SEIS seismometer of NASA's InSight mission , which arrived in 2018 to pierce its surface with a lander, these investigations represent precise measurements of the telluric planet , which are fundamental to determine its geological and geochemical evolution.

Studies estimate that the core of Mars is liquid , with a radius between 1,790 and 1,870 km ; suggest the presence of light elements , such as iron, nickel, sulfur, oxygen and / or hydrogen. With these data, the convection processes of the mantle, such as volcanic and tectonic activity , can be analyzed.

The crust presented two strata , the first about 10 km deep and the second 20 km, where, according to the researcher Efe Martin Schimmel from Geosciences Barcelona, "it is assumed that the base of the crust is there." It is presumed that a third layer could exist at a depth of 39 kilometers, but the data is still inconclusive.

They mention that analyzing the noises of the marsquakes is very difficult because they have an intensity no greater than four degrees, they had to learn to clean and filter the sound waves generated by the wind or the deformations caused by sudden changes in temperature.