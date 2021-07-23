space

A seismic study determines that the core of Mars is liquid

Thanks to the "martemotos" we can learn more about the nature of the planet.
Next Article
A seismic study determines that the core of Mars is liquid
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mars has always been a planet that makes us very curious. Today, thanks to a series of articles published in the journal Science , we can learn more about its internal structure . The studies were carried out by a group of researchers around the world who participate in the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

Based on the seismic data of a dozen “martemotos” recorded by the SEIS seismometer of NASA's InSight mission , which arrived in 2018 to pierce its surface with a lander, these investigations represent precise measurements of the telluric planet , which are fundamental to determine its geological and geochemical evolution.

Studies estimate that the core of Mars is liquid , with a radius between 1,790 and 1,870 km ; suggest the presence of light elements , such as iron, nickel, sulfur, oxygen and / or hydrogen. With these data, the convection processes of the mantle, such as volcanic and tectonic activity , can be analyzed.

The crust presented two strata , the first about 10 km deep and the second 20 km, where, according to the researcher Efe Martin Schimmel from Geosciences Barcelona, "it is assumed that the base of the crust is there." It is presumed that a third layer could exist at a depth of 39 kilometers, but the data is still inconclusive.

They mention that analyzing the noises of the marsquakes is very difficult because they have an intensity no greater than four degrees, they had to learn to clean and filter the sound waves generated by the wind or the deformations caused by sudden changes in temperature.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

space

Virgin Galactic successfully makes the trip with which it seeks to take tourists to space

space

NASA's Mars helicopter goes further on its third flight

space

There is water on the Moon! NASA announces discovery