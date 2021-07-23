Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

This fintech raises 5MDD from unicorn founders and angel investors

Clara, financier for the management of expenses within companies, announced today that it has closed an extension of its most recent Series A investment round.
Image credit: GetClaraCard vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Clara , financier for the management of expenses within companies, announced today that it has closed an extension of its most recent Series A investment round; being backed by angel investors and founders of unicorns leaders of the current entrepreneurial and business ecosystem. The total amount of the financing is approximately five million dollars.

Entrepreneurial investors include Sergio Furio from Creditas , Sebastián Mejía from Rappi , Daniel Vogel from Bitso , Brynne McNulty Rojas from Habi , Sebastián Castro from Kushki , Manolo Atala from Fairplay , Deepak Chhugani from NuvoCargo , Tono Mandly from RioGrande, Rodrigo Sánchez Ríos from La Haus, Sebastián Kreis from Xepelin , Sebastián Villarreal from Super , Ricardo Weder from Jüsto and Ariel Lambrecht for 99 minutes ; leaders who in recent years have positioned themselves in the business ecosystem, standing out thanks to their innovative and disruptive business ideas, which are currently available to thousands of users and companies.

Additionally, this financing is strengthened by various angel investors who have previously collaborated with some of the most important and recognized companies in the ecosystem, such as Oliver Jung, former International Vice President of Airbnb, Hans Tung of GGV, Murtaza Ahmed previously managing partner at Softbank LatAm , MBrendan Dickinson from Canaan, Miguel Burger-Calderon from Vast, Mike Levinthanl, Felipe Chico Hernández from Rodina and Andy Cohen - former Vice President of Sales at Bill.com.

Clara was founded in 2020 by Gerry Giacomán Colyer and Diego García. It has currently raised capital of more than $ 30 million through investment rounds led by General General Catalyst and DST Global Partners, reporting 100x growth since its official launch earlier this year. Clara is currently working on its expansion to Brazil and her portfolio is made up of clients that have experienced rapid growth, such as Kavak, Casai, Sofía Salud, among hundreds of other startups and medium-sized companies.

