Olympic Games

Tokyo 2021: the gala uniform of Mexican athletes with Oaxacan embroidery

The flower embroideries were made by hand by Tehuana artisans from the Isthmus of Mexico.
Tokyo 2021: the gala uniform of Mexican athletes with Oaxacan embroidery
Image credit: High Life México, Facebook

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This Friday the Mexican delegation has released the long-awaited gala uniform with Oaxacan embroidery at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games .

This suit is navy blue with the jacket lapel embroidered with motifs from the beautiful state of Oaxaca, all handmade and different from each other. The men wore joggers and the women shorts with a Tehuana headdress , typical of the region. All the athletes completed the uniform with tennis shoes and white shirts, as well as a mask of the same color with the flag of Mexico.

The design was chosen from three proposals put to a vote by the High Life company. The shortlist was made up of clothing with elements inspired by the original peoples of Mexico and aspects where the Mexican identity is exalted: Oaxacan embroidery, charrería elements or the stone of the sun. And the Oaxacan embroidery won!

“They blend elegantly with the modernity represented by a suit made from a high-quality dry-fit fabric. It is wrinkle free, allows perspiration and dries quickly, ”commented the Mexican Olympic Committee in April , when the suit was chosen.

The ceremony

The Mexican delegation, made up of 97 men and 65 women, were flagged by golfer Gaby López and diver Rommel Pacheco , who waved the flag with great enthusiasm at their presentation.

Oaxacan embroidery

The design worn by the athletes uses Zapotec artisan pieces, inspired by the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca.

“Large, colorful flowers add vitality to this gala ensemble. The embroideries were made by hand by women from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, inspired by the wonderful nature of the southeastern region of the country ”.

According to Forbes , the suits will be on sale in High Life boutiques and can be customized to suit users. They will cost between 1,500 and 12 thousand Mexican pesos, depending on the materials chosen.

