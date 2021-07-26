Mexico City

What is land use and how to take advantage of it

If you want to open a business, know the value of your property or build the home of your dreams, it will be useful to know this.
Next Article
What is land use and how to take advantage of it
Image credit: carlos aranda vía Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to open a business, know the value of your property or build the home of your dreams, it will be useful to know what land use is and how to take advantage of it. The real estate portal Properties.com shared some details.

What is?

The Environmental and Territorial Planning Attorney's Office (PAOT) indicates that land use determines the activities allowed inside a property.

When it comes to opening a business, this information is important because it indicates whether or not environmental permits can be requested. This helps the business run smoothly.

The Real Estate analyst at Propiedades.com , Leonardo González, adds that this data also reports:

  • The permitted levels of construction
  • The total height of the property
  • The percentage of free area
  • Square meters and maximum construction area
  • The surface density (high, medium, low, very low and restricted)
  • The number of homes allowed

The expert adds that it is information that you can consult for free through the Open Data Portal of the Government of Mexico City (CDMX).

What data does it contain?

By accessing the information sheets, you can find out:

  • Land use by municipality
  • Cadastral account
  • Property address
  • Key of use and density
  • Surface density
  • Levels, height and free area
  • Coordinates

Another option you have to check the land use is the page of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing . For a correct search it is important that you have the following information at hand:

  • Cadastral account
  • Address
  • Coordinates
  • Approach
  • Between streets

Should any document be processed?

On the other hand, a single land use zoning certificate does have a cost. The value of the procedure is 1,657 pesos and its validity is one year, mentions the CDMX Procedures page.

It is important to know that this document does not create ownership or possession rights.

"It only certifies the exploitation of land use, without prejudice to compliance with any other requirement indicated by the other applicable regulatory provisions," says the site.

How many land uses are there?

PAOT explains that land uses can be as diverse as human activities are, and vary from one demarcation to another. However, the Urban Development Law classifies them as:

  • Urban ground
  • Conservation soil
  • In rural towns

He adds that the combinations that arise must be classified in the corresponding programs.

Legal framework

PAOT explains that the Urban Development and Partial Urban Development Programs are those that establish the permitted land uses in each territorial demarcation.

He adds that these programs are interested in ordering the type of activities that can be carried out in each area.

However, many properties have rights acquired by continuous land use over several years. Therefore, the concurrence in the same area is not necessarily the result of a planning process.

How to take advantage of land use?

The expert from Propiedades.com says that if a property is in mixed land use, its value can increase because it becomes versatile.

"For this reason, there is a greater demand for properties that have this territorial classification," he says.

Although you already have an idea of what land use is, it is important that you approach a specialist to advise you and resolve your doubts. Remember that, if you are going to build, it depends on this document whether or not you are granted the corresponding licenses.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mexico City

How to register for the Rain Harvest program in Mexico City?

Mexico City

What to Keep in Mind When Visiting Mexico City's Reopened Zoos

Mexico City

Mexico City Is in a Difficult Situation Regarding the Pandemic