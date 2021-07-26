5 tips for getting a job after graduation

July 26, 2021 5 min read

You already graduated! Congratulations. After at least 20 years studying, you already have your university degree. Now you have to find a job. It sounds easy, but this next step can be very overwhelming.

"Currently, recent graduates face innumerable challenges within a labor market in constant change and gradual recovery. That is why, at Indeed, we allow free access to thousands of jobs, publication of resumes and company evaluations, carried out by current employees and former employees, so that candidates get a job that suits their needs and career goals, "says Luis Vidrio, sales director for Indeed , a job search site.

How to get a job after college

Unless you already have offers waiting for you, landing your first job in the area you trained for for four years can be very difficult, especially in a pandemic job market.

Indeed lists five tips to help you find a job when you're fresh out of college.

1. Research potential career paths, jobs, and companies

First of all, remember that there are several ways to apply what you learned in college. The job market changes frequently, and the different skills developed throughout your studies can be invaluable, even in industries that you have not yet considered for your career. Start by looking at what jobs are available and choosing the ones that match your skill set and interests. Get more information about companies that you find interesting through third-party review sites. Knowing what it's like to work at a company can help you determine the right option.

2. Create your network of contacts and get referrals

Building a network of contacts is an important step in finding work. Start with your family and friends. Even if you already know these people very well, you may be surprised at what you'll learn when you start asking questions that focus on their skills, experiences, and career paths.

In addition to your closest ties, consider joining your university's alumni network and industry events and fairs of interest to you. For job fairs, it's important to not only talk to potential employers, but other candidates as well. You can benefit in the future when these new friends find work in the companies in which you are interested. Many employers value referrals from existing employees to fill open positions.

3. Adapt your resume to different vacancies

Once you've narrowed down a set of jobs that appeal to you, look at the keywords that appear in the job descriptions. What types of skills and attributes are employers looking for and what terms do they use? Include these same phrases when describing your qualities. This is important because many employers use software called the Candidate Tracking System (ATS) to rank incoming applications based on relevance, and an important sign of relevance is keywords that match the job description.

If you are applying for jobs that have different keywords, you should create multiple versions of your resume to highlight the most relevant skills in each application. Because you are a recent graduate, employers will be interested in a summary of your education. Include this information in one of the first sections of your resume.

Since you're a recent graduate, employers will be interested in a summary of your education / Image: Depositphotos.com

4. Edit your social networks

If you have social media profiles, now is the time to review them and determine if they may have a negative impact on your job search. Many employers see the social media of potential employees. Check your privacy settings and hide or remove anything that might leave potential employers with a bad impression of you.

It is also worth more content that represents your skills and interests, for example, start following industry leaders or companies that interest you, as well as post about interesting developments in the industry, or participate in conversations and related groups. to the profession you want to practice.

5. Practice your interview skills

For many people, doing good interviews is a skill they practice and improve over time. You can set yourself up for success by starting to practice for interviews, even before you have one on the doorstep. While it is not possible to know exactly what you will be asked in each interview, there are several ways to prepare to look your best and answer any question well.

Practice body language that shows you are confident and confident; if you have problems with punctuality, start adjusting your schedules to be on time, even when meeting friends; and be prepared for the frequently asked questions to get used to answering in a way that helps employers understand your background and work styles.