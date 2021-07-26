Cigarettes

Philip Morris to stop selling Marlboro cigars in the UK within the next 10 years

The tobacco giant's brand has been sold in Britain for a century.
Philip Morris to stop selling Marlboro cigars in the UK within the next 10 years
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The tobacco company Philip Morris announced that it will stop selling the Marlboro brand in the next 10 years in the United Kingdom. The CEO of the company, Jacek Olczak, told The Daily Mail last Sunday that the idea was to eliminate the traditional way of smoking.

This Philip Morris decision will put an end to Marlboro cigars that have been on sale in the UK for over a century.

With new alternatives like e-cigarettes, the tobacco company hopes to motivate people to change their habit as these are considered less harmful. The British government plans to significantly reduce the sale of cigars by 2030.

"I want to allow this company to leave cigarettes behind." Olczak said "I think in the UK, in ten years maximum, we can completely solve the problem of smoking."

He also expressed his concern for the environment in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph in which he compares cigarettes to gasoline cars.

A few months ago the company announced that it will leave cigarettes in Mexico, a market in which it has a 65% share , to promote other forms of smokeless tobacco consumption with its IQOS device.

In early 2020, the United States government partially banned e-cigarettes.

