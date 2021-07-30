Curiosities

Doritos Australia rewards a girl who found an inflated dorito with $ 20,000

In an "experimental" auction, the potato received an offer of $ 100,000.
Next Article
Doritos Australia rewards a girl who found an inflated dorito with $ 20,000
Image credit: m0mmymilkerza vía TikTok

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Rylee Stuart, a 13-year -old girl from the state of Queensland (Australia), found an inflated dorito in a package, when she was about to eat it she wondered if the fry had any value. To find out, he decided to publish it on Tik Tok and it was that after several events he received $ 20,000 from the company.

@ m0mmymilkerza

They should start making these ## swag

♬ original sound - Tubbo

His video reached 6.5 million views, several followers gave him the idea to create an "experimental" auction on eBay . When he tried, the platform canceled his article for not complying with the food policy, but in the process he received offers of up to 100,000 dollars ; This gave him the idea of keeping it in a resin bucket to sell as a "souvenir."

What began as a simple doubt ended in a reward, as Rylee was interviewed by various media in the country. On channel 9 News , he commented that he preferred to save it and publish it on the social network.

Therefore, her story reached the ears of Frito-Lay , who would then contact her and her family to reward her with $ 20,000. Marketing Director Vandita Pandey said : "We are so impressed with Rylee's boldness and entrepreneurial spirit that we wanted to make sure the Stuart family was rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos."

@ m0mmymilkerza

シfyp ## ## dorito ## thankyou ## lottalove

♬ original sound -

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Curiosities

A man invested 400 pesos one night in the Rocket Bunny cryptocurrency and 'woke up' being a billionaire

Curiosities

What is the Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of the year?

Curiosities

Trouble times with bread are lesser? They create a loaf in honor of the Puebla sinkhole