Doritos Australia rewards a girl who found an inflated dorito with $ 20,000

July 30, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Rylee Stuart, a 13-year -old girl from the state of Queensland (Australia), found an inflated dorito in a package, when she was about to eat it she wondered if the fry had any value. To find out, he decided to publish it on Tik Tok and it was that after several events he received $ 20,000 from the company.

His video reached 6.5 million views, several followers gave him the idea to create an "experimental" auction on eBay . When he tried, the platform canceled his article for not complying with the food policy, but in the process he received offers of up to 100,000 dollars ; This gave him the idea of keeping it in a resin bucket to sell as a "souvenir."

What began as a simple doubt ended in a reward, as Rylee was interviewed by various media in the country. On channel 9 News , he commented that he preferred to save it and publish it on the social network.

Therefore, her story reached the ears of Frito-Lay , who would then contact her and her family to reward her with $ 20,000. Marketing Director Vandita Pandey said : "We are so impressed with Rylee's boldness and entrepreneurial spirit that we wanted to make sure the Stuart family was rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos."