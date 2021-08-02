Tom Daley knits to calm his nerves and help children with brain tumors

August 2, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

British diver Tom Daley went viral this weekend being captured by the cameras knitting a sweater for dog while waiting to make their participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The 27-year-old athlete delighted fans with clips of him weaving in the stands as he watched the women's 3-meter springboard jump final on Sunday. Daley wore a blue tank top and a mask as she appeared to be knitting a garment with pink and purple yarn.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @ TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j - Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

The British Olympian took advantage of his hobby to make a bag for his medal with the flags of Great Britain and Japan.

"My love for knitting and crocheting kept me sane at these Olympics," said the athlete, showing the bag he made for his gold medal.

Also for helping

As reported by the Today site, Daley began crocheting at the beginning of the curantena in the UK and even opened an Instagram account dedicated exclusively to her creations in September 2020 called "Made with love by Tom Daley ."

With this account of networks he has managed to raffle some of his creations to raise money for The Brain Tumor Charity and treat children with brain cancer, a disease that took his father at age 40 in 2011. At the beginning of July Daley raffled with He hit a thick rainbow sweater and raised £ 5,787 (about 159,610 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate).

The diver has knitted from hats, to booties and of course, the bag for his gold medal.

This fondness for knitting has also helped her with managing the stress of a global competition. Daley went viral for using this technique to manage his nerves, a conversation that has been very present due to the decision of gymnast Simone Biles to withdraw from the competition for his mental well-being and scenes like the one starring tennis player Novak Djokovic where he crashed his racket by failing to achieve the Olympic bronze.