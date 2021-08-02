Mental Health

Tom Daley knits to calm his nerves and help children with brain tumors

The British athlete went viral when he was caught weaving in the stands of Tokyo 2020.
Next Article
Tom Daley knits to calm his nerves and help children with brain tumors
Image credit: Tom Daley vía Instagram

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

British diver Tom Daley went viral this weekend being captured by the cameras knitting a sweater for dog while waiting to make their participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The 27-year-old athlete delighted fans with clips of him weaving in the stands as he watched the women's 3-meter springboard jump final on Sunday. Daley wore a blue tank top and a mask as she appeared to be knitting a garment with pink and purple yarn.

The British Olympian took advantage of his hobby to make a bag for his medal with the flags of Great Britain and Japan.

"My love for knitting and crocheting kept me sane at these Olympics," said the athlete, showing the bag he made for his gold medal.

Also for helping

As reported by the Today site, Daley began crocheting at the beginning of the curantena in the UK and even opened an Instagram account dedicated exclusively to her creations in September 2020 called "Made with love by Tom Daley ."

With this account of networks he has managed to raffle some of his creations to raise money for The Brain Tumor Charity and treat children with brain cancer, a disease that took his father at age 40 in 2011. At the beginning of July Daley raffled with He hit a thick rainbow sweater and raised £ 5,787 (about 159,610 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate).

The diver has knitted from hats, to booties and of course, the bag for his gold medal.

This fondness for knitting has also helped her with managing the stress of a global competition. Daley went viral for using this technique to manage his nerves, a conversation that has been very present due to the decision of gymnast Simone Biles to withdraw from the competition for his mental well-being and scenes like the one starring tennis player Novak Djokovic where he crashed his racket by failing to achieve the Olympic bronze.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mental Health

Why Are Americans Illiterate When It Comes to Mental Health, and How Can We Change That?

Mental Health

Now Is the Time to Start Embracing Mental Health in the Workplace

Mental Health

Shifting the Narrative: Entrepreneurs and Mental Health