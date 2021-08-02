Entrepreneurial Latin America

Coderhouse digital school raises $ 13.5 million from Latin America and Silicon Valley

This new capital will drive the growth of the company in Mexico and Colombia.
Image credit: Cortesía Coderhouse
Christian Patiño (CEO) y Nahuel Lema (CTO) de Coderhouse.

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Live online learning platform Coderhouse announced the closing of a $ 13.5 million Series A investment round by major funds from Latin America and Silicon Valley .

This capital raising was led by monashees with the participation of Reach Capital and the founders of companies such as Loggi, Rappi, Wildlife Studios, Méliuz, MadeiraMadeira, Cornershop, Bitso, Casai, Clara, RunaHR and Belvo . Current investors also participated: Y Combinator, Nubank CEO David Vélez, Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch, and Hugo Barra .

“Our investors see how we are reinventing education and they are helping us in our quest to improve opportunities for the people of Latin America,” said Christian Patiño, CEO of Coderhouse, who added: “We are growing in all metrics and it is essential that Let's continue to invest in the resources we make available to our students so that we can offer exceptional value and a great learning experience. "

This capital will drive the growth of the company mainly in Mexico and Colombia. Coderhouse plans to expand its course offering, add new functionality to its platform, and grow its educational and support teams in current and new markets.

It is important to underline that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a drastic change in the expectations of the Mexican labor market, where despite the significant reduction in the labor supply, there are sectors with growth opportunities, such as those related to information technology and the technological development. LinkedIn recently revealed that, according to the jobs searched by the network of professionals during June and July 2020, the most requested vacancies are totally related to technology and computer sectors:

  • Software Engineer: 668 vacancies
  • Software Architect: 289 job openings
  • Software Specialist: 198 vacancies
  • Javascript Developer: 195 vacancies
  • Dotnet Developer: 153 Vacancies

In other words, the opportunity has opened up for more hiring in technology and software development and programming positions, which is why training in these areas has become increasingly necessary.

