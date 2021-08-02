Destinations in Japan that Mexicans want to visit

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you want to travel when the pandemic is over and see the Olympics inspire you to visit Japan ? The online travel platform Expedia undertook the task of helping Mexicans to rediscover their favorite cities in the Japanese country.

The Japanese destinations most booked by Mexicans in 2019 were Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Chiba and Hiroshima , but according to Expedia's annual Study on Vacation Deprivation , 57% of Mexicans feel they need to enjoy a vacation and want to travel The other side of the world.

Expedia points out where to stay if you feel like touring Japan.

Tokyo

Image: Alexander Schimmeck via Unsplash

With its combination of ancient culture and modern world today, Tokyo offers endless options. Considered the preferred Japanese destination for Mexicans, this city always has something new, unique and even bizarre to discover. You choose if you want to live the experience of ordering food from a vending machine, watching people go by in the Harajuku area, appreciating the history of national art or deciphering the subway network of this great city.

Where to stay? If you want to experience something different and at the same time incredible, stay at Henn na Hotel , also called "The Weird Hotel", where check-in is handled by talking robots, be it a dinosaur or an android.

Kyoto

Image: Marek Piwnicki via Unsplash

With more than 2,000 temples and shrines, Kyoto is home to the emperor and the heart of traditional Japanese culture. Take advantage of the opportunity to tour its golden temple and Zen gardens, as well as to witness the tea ceremony or simply immerse yourself in an onsen. Kyoto is the second favorite Japanese destination for Mexicans.

Where to stay? For an authentic Japanese experience, book your stay at a ryokan, a type of traditional Japanese accommodation with tatami floors, futons, Japanese-style bathrooms, and local cuisine. Sakanoue is a large ryokan located in Gion, a relaxed yet lively area of Kyoto.

Osaka

Image: Ramon Kagie via Unsplash

In 2019, Osaka was the third favorite Japanese city for Mexicans. As the unofficial slogan of the city says, " kuidaore " (eat until you pass out), visitors will literally have a good taste in their mouths with the wide range of dishes and drinks available. If you have time, escape the hustle and bustle of the city for Osaka Castle and its adjacent park, which are among the city's most famous attractions.

What to eat Okonomiyaki, a famous fried dish, is a delicious pancake made with batter, cabbage, and various toppings to taste. This food is found throughout Japan, although it is even more popular in Osaka.

Ishikawa

Image: Vladimir Haltakov via Unsplash

For people who want to discover destinations off the beaten track, Ishikawa is a hidden gem. Located on the coast of the Sea of Japan and whose summit is Mount Hakusan, Ishikawa offers incredible ocean views and wonderful landscapes. Accessible by bullet train or plane, this prefecture is the most important artistic epicenter in the country and is close to fishing areas, so sushi and seafood cuisine abounds here.

Where to go? Make sure to go to Kenroku-en Gardens in Kanazawa, the capital city of Ishikawa. Famous for being one of the top three places of its kind in Japan, this place is perfect for diving into the past.

Takayama

Image: Vladimir Haltakov via Unsplash

If you want to see a different side of Japan, Takayama is a rural and historical destination located in the heart of the Hida Mountains, in the Japanese Alps. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shirakawa-go is a village with more than 100 minkas, some of them more than 250 years old.

What to see Takayama festivals are among the three most beautiful in all of Japan. Held each spring and fall, at these events 11 floats parade through the city.

Yakushima

Image: Erik via Unsplash

Feel in a world apart on the subtropical island of Yakushima, located off the southern coast of Kyushu. Declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, Yakushima is a natural wonder with high mountains, lush forests, hiking options, rich flora and fauna, and hot springs. Yakushima is home to the oldest trees in Japan, some of them over 1,000 years old, called yakusagi .

What to do? If you want adventure, walk 20 km until you reach the largest and oldest tree known as Jomon-sugi, which is believed to be between 3,000 and 7,000 years old. You can also get there aboard the Arakawa Trail, a 30-minute bus ride from the town of Anbo.