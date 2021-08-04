WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds function of photos and video that disappear once viewed

The update benefits the security of the user and allows them to spend less memory within the application.
Next Article
WhatsApp adds function of photos and video that disappear once viewed
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsAp p reaches Snapchat I nstagram and adding function in which f otos disappear once the recipient has opened. In addition to improving the safety of users, this feature is also beneficial for those who easily fill up space by having a lot of photos in the gallery of their conversations.

These files are end-to-end encrypted, which means that not even WhatsApp will be able to see the image. Once the person has viewed the video or photo, it will be marked as “open”. The feature will be available worldwide this week

It will work both for photos that you take directly from the WhatsApp camera and for those that you have saved on your cell phone.

How do I send photos that disappear ?

In the bar where you can write a comment about the photo you are going to send, a symbol of a “1” will appear inside a circle. By clicking on that symbol, you are sending a file that can only be viewed once.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Upcoming Features Include Multiple-Device Use, With More Additions on the Way

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

WhatsApp

Do you want to increase your sales? Join the 'WhatsApp Fridays' for free