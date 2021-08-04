WhatsApp adds function of photos and video that disappear once viewed

August 4, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsAp p reaches Snapchat I nstagram and adding function in which f otos disappear once the recipient has opened. In addition to improving the safety of users, this feature is also beneficial for those who easily fill up space by having a lot of photos in the gallery of their conversations.

These files are end-to-end encrypted, which means that not even WhatsApp will be able to see the image. Once the person has viewed the video or photo, it will be marked as “open”. The feature will be available worldwide this week

It will work both for photos that you take directly from the WhatsApp camera and for those that you have saved on your cell phone.

How do I send photos that disappear ?

In the bar where you can write a comment about the photo you are going to send, a symbol of a “1” will appear inside a circle. By clicking on that symbol, you are sending a file that can only be viewed once.