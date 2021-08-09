Why having a dream is killing your progress

August 9, 2021 6 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A dream, by its very nature, is not something you have now, nor is it something you have experienced before. Usually, this is why you are moving towards it: to make sure you experience something that you think you would like to do during your life. Something that will speak to your worth as an individual and offer you a sense of pride and accomplishment.

The reason this can often lead to anxiety, overwhelm and consequent stagnation in our progress is because it represents too much change. The most frustrating part of this for many is that we are not even aware of why it is or where it comes from.

We may begin to move towards a new goal with enthusiasm and full of ideas, but in a relatively short time we find ourselves paralyzed. There may be circumstances that seem to appear out of nowhere and ambush us, but is this really the case?

I have met many people for whom this is true and, in most cases, without knowing it themselves. They will publicly condemn your work or procrastinate, knowing all the time that if they really wanted something to happen, they could!

So what's going on?

It is your subconscious that struggles to keep you safe (as you see it). Like a kind of stowaway in your mind, it attracts those who go behind the scenes, away from what it perceives as threats to the status quo.

Why are you doing this?

All your subconscious needs to know is that, to date, the status quo has resulted in your continued survival. No matter what it is, this is why you often see repeated destructive behavior in those who know what is hurting them (such as drugs, alcoholism, and abusive relationships).

Your subconscious is part of your ancestral brain. Before developing anything that we could call a conscious or calculating mind, we had to trust instinct. Your conscious mind is a wonderful thing, but if you had to wake up and consider the options for everything in your life, you probably wouldn't survive your first winter.

What allows your subconscious to function so quickly is emotional energy. Both in terms of entry and exit. The emotional reward of an experience, good or bad, is registered by the subconscious as something to zoom in or out. This is how we have to approach it when we seek to reprogram new behaviors and remove barriers to our progress.

The emotional language of the subconscious is the reason psychologists often seek to uncover childhood trauma in their patients. It's because many behaviors, including destructive ones, are born out of a deep-seated aversion to something that happened to us in our childhood. These behaviors are not something we can intellectualize and link to our trauma because:

We may not remember the event, and even if we do, we have not dealt with it emotionally. We continue to act like a baby emotionally, while trying to contextualize everything using an adult consciousness. In other words: the trauma that is trapped there belonged to our childhood selves. We went ahead, but it was not like that.

What does this mean for our dreams and aspirations for the future? The subconscious does not like change because it represents the unknown and the unknown brings risks. Everything you've been doing so far has worked. You are still alive, so don't change a thing!

Unless we are aware of this and learn to deal with it, we will likely never achieve our dreams. In fact, its mere presence in our minds will ensure that we don't.

In many ways, our dreams represent the battlefield between our conscious and subconscious minds.

So what can we do to reprogram our subconscious so that it stops working against us and starts working for us?

You need to drip feed your subconscious with positive emotional responses, similar to what you would feel if your dream came true for you.

Here is a checklist that you can follow as a guide:

Identify your dream. Be really specific about it and understand exactly what it will mean to you, when it does.

Be really specific about it and understand exactly what it will mean to you, when it does. Set a deliberate intention in the direction of your dream, but fall into the category of "minimal delivery." For example, you may want to buy your own home, so put $ 10 (or whatever amount you think is small enough not to lose it) in a savings account.

but fall into the category of "minimal delivery." For example, you may want to buy your own home, so put $ 10 (or whatever amount you think is small enough not to lose it) in a savings account. Once you complete your minimum submission, celebrate it emotionally as if you just achieved your dream goal! This could involve closing your eyes and imagining yourself in the house of your dreams (as in the example above). Regardless of how you evoke the emotional state within yourself, actually sit down and feel it.

celebrate it emotionally as if you just achieved your dream goal! This could involve closing your eyes and imagining yourself in the house of your dreams (as in the example above). Regardless of how you evoke the emotional state within yourself, actually sit down and feel it. Pay close attention to those feelings. Lock them up. Observe what happens to you physically, whether it's butterflies in your stomach or an increase in your heart rate. Focus on that and just sit with the feeling. Once you have this, you should be able to remember it at will. It may take time, but stick with it. Then when you take steps towards your goal or just think about your new life; These emotions and physical reactions should occur naturally.

What we are doing here is essentially telling your subconscious that everything is fine in your new life. We are presenting it with evidence in the form of incremental change and reinforcing your security with emotional gratification.

I call this process "micro-change", but you can call it whatever you want. Do this and your subconscious will not only stop getting in your way with sabotage behaviors, but it will also create the compound effect of actively starting to help you. You will begin to notice opportunities and connections that will create real progress.