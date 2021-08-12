Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

August 12, 2021 6 min read

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service.

Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the products, they involve more companies. However, the challenges they face are similar and include constant communication with suppliers, efficient logistics, inventory management, to name a few.

“In supply chains, each company involved has an important role and the proper functioning of all the gears largely determines the availability, quantity and quality of the products and services that reach the consumer. For this reason, it is important to emphasize that the new tools driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have the potential to connect each member of the chain, which drives not only the development of each company as an isolated entity, but of the economy as a whole " says Gustavo Parés, director of the Mexican company specialized in Artificial Intelligence solutions, NDS Cognitive Labs.

New technologies, such as chatbots based on Artificial Intelligence, have allowed supply chains to be taken to new levels of efficiency, in which materials, products and even transport monitoring is carried out based on analytics, predictive models and weighting the 24/7 communication between companies.

Currently, the concept of Supply Chain 4.0 is used to refer to current challenges and the leading role that new technologies have in this process, since they have allowed the generation of great competitive advantages such as process automation or more assertive decisions that drive growth. of allied companies.

According to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), companies that have already implemented Artificial Intelligence tools to improve supply chains have obtained “benefits of up to 30% in inventory reduction, improvements in order fulfillment of up to a 7% and profit increase of up to 15% ”.

The agency has also projected that by 2025, thanks to greater adoption of these technologies in supply chain operations, profits of $ 7 billion are expected globally.

Technology, the key to the functioning of supply chains

The comprehensive management of supply chains could not be understood without advances in information technologies, particularly tools powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), since "they are the key to streamline complex processes, achieve the analysis of a large amount of data and maintain constant communication with all the companies involved, without schedule limitations and allowing a continuous flow of information, ”adds Gustavo Parés.

One of the most efficient AI tools for supply chains are chatbots, which thanks to their characteristics are able to orchestrate these processes and avoid failures and / or delays in any area.

How do they do that?

Interorganizational communication not only favors the exchange of information between companies, it also drives business processes around the supply chain and makes the organizations involved more competitive.

According to NDS Cognitive Labs , chatbots are the ideal tool to drive the development of the supply chains of the future, as they: