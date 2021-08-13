Britney Spears is (almost) free! His father, Jamie Spears, resigned from being his guardian after 13 years

August 13, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Nupcias



#FreeBritney will soon be a reality, or at least that transpired this Thursday. Jamie Spears , Britney Spears' father, has finally resigned from the legal guardianship that gave him full control over his daughter's life, career, and that for 13 years. The 69-year-old, who controls all aspects of the blonde's life, "does not believe that a public battle with his daughter for her service as a guardian is in her best interest," reads a document obtained by TMZ .

It was also reported that the decision is written in documents that were delivered to the Los Angeles Court. Thus, the father of the interpreter of 'Oops!… I Did It Again' finally he will delegate his tutelary function.

Last June, when giving her applause during a hearing via Zoom, Britney Spears recounted what it has been like to be under the guardianship of her father and asked the Los Angeles court judge to give her the reins of her life back.

Since 2008, James Parnell Spears has had legal custody of the singer. Britney says her father controls every aspect of her life, from bank accounts to her uterus. She has expressed that she wants to be a mother, but they placed an Intrauterine Device (IUD) and her father has prevented her from going to the doctor to remove it.

Although we do not know the details of the mental problems that afflict the singer, in the hearing it was revealed that for more than five years, the doctor modified the treatment also at the express request of the father. “It is a very, very strong medicine compared to what I was taking. It can cause you mental damage if you take too much or extend it for more than five months. He prescribed it and I felt drunk. I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad , ”the singer explained.

This news, which is undoubtedly a victory for Britney Spears' fight for her freedom months ago, does not mean that she has already won the battle. He will continue with a guardian, only that he will no longer be his father.

It is yet to be confirmed who will have custody of the pop diva from now on, but many hope that the designated person will help the 39-year-old singer regain her freedom and autonomy, and exercise the power she will have over her ethically. .