Download the letter of stewardship that you must sign if your children return to face-to-face classes

August 13, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On August 30, the 2021-2022 School Cycle begins and it will be one of the most debated since Mexico is in the third wave of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant .

In this regard, Delfina Gómez Álvarez , Secretary of Public Education ( SEP ), presented the protocol to return to face-to-face classes and among the measures stands out a "letter of commitment to co-responsibility" that the parents or guardians must sign the parents or guardians of the ward where they commit themselves to constantly check children and adolescents to avoid contagion among students who decide to return to the classroom.

The SEP remarked that the tutors of the students must ensure that they wear face masks, antibacterial gel and have their temperature taken before leaving home.

“If symptoms are detected, call by phone so that the health protocol is done and take further necessary measures. At the same time, it is requested that they be sent with a face mask and with their gel and a letter of commitment where they authorize that the little one goes to school. There will be a committee that takes temperature and the teachers will be on the lookout in the classrooms, ”said the Secretary of Public Education.

The commitment letter to return to school

This is the commitment letter that you must download, print and sign for your child to present the day they return to face-to-face classes.

Image: SEP

The 10 SEP actions for back to school

These are the measures that the SEP will take to return to the classroom and that it also asks parents to follow.