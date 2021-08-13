Download the letter of stewardship that you must sign if your children return to face-to-face classes
On August 30, the 2021-2022 School Cycle begins and it will be one of the most debated since Mexico is in the third wave of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant .
In this regard, Delfina Gómez Álvarez , Secretary of Public Education ( SEP ), presented the protocol to return to face-to-face classes and among the measures stands out a "letter of commitment to co-responsibility" that the parents or guardians must sign the parents or guardians of the ward where they commit themselves to constantly check children and adolescents to avoid contagion among students who decide to return to the classroom.
The SEP remarked that the tutors of the students must ensure that they wear face masks, antibacterial gel and have their temperature taken before leaving home.
“If symptoms are detected, call by phone so that the health protocol is done and take further necessary measures. At the same time, it is requested that they be sent with a face mask and with their gel and a letter of commitment where they authorize that the little one goes to school. There will be a committee that takes temperature and the teachers will be on the lookout in the classrooms, ”said the Secretary of Public Education.
The commitment letter to return to school
This is the commitment letter that you must download, print and sign for your child to present the day they return to face-to-face classes.
DOWNLOAD IT HERE TO BE ABLE TO SIGN IT
The 10 SEP actions for back to school
These are the measures that the SEP will take to return to the classroom and that it also asks parents to follow.
- Join the Participating Health Committee in your school, in which the protocol for entering schools will be implemented.
- Set your health filter at home, participate in school and classroom filters. Send with gel mask to minors.
- Wash your hands with soap and water or use antibacterial gel.
- Wear your mask on nose and mouth at all times
- Keep a healthy distance.
- Give more use to open spaces.
- For now we will not have ceremonies or general meetings to avoid infections.
- Immediately report the presence or suspicion of Covid-19 cases in your school.
- Sign up for the SEP-Salud “Safe Return” online socio-emotional support courses.
- When leaving home, bring the Stewardship Commitment Letter to school. Download it here .