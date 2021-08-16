PGS sold a million Messi shirts in one week!

August 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The most important sports news of the past week was not the closing of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games , but the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Paris Saint-Germain club after years of playing for Barcelona .

The signing of the Argentine player caused a stir in the world of football and more specifically, in PSG merchandising. According to various Parisian media, the team's jerseys with the Argentine's surname and number 30 were sold out in just 24 hours.

This is how Messi looks with the PSG shirt



LIVE https://t.co/jSQTcyskkm pic.twitter.com/tDwBqiQg9A - MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) August 11, 2021

According to the Olé site, the French club already has more than a million orders, both in its physical stores and online. The jersey has prices ranging from 115 to 165 euros (from 2,694 to 3,866 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate). Considering these prices, “La Pulga” t-shirts raised $ 100,000,000 in just three days.

Image: Veronica Burnati, sports journalist via Twitter

The Spanish newspaper Cope reports that in the first 7 minutes alone, more than 150 thousand Messi shirts were sold.

Although most of these profits will go to the sports company Nike and Leo Messi will earn 41 million dollars per season, with these sales he already paid more than his salary .