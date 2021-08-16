Elon Musk plans to send humans to the moon before 2024

August 16, 2021 2 min read

So goes the race of millionaires in space . Elon Musk, founder of the aerospace company SpaceX , responded to a message from a netizen, who asked if he expected to have Starship ready to move humans [to the moon] in 2024 (despite other delays). To which the tycoon commented: "probably before."

Probably sooner - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2021

Musk's company is closer to starting suborbital testing of Starship, the spacecraft with which it seeks to take objects and humans to the Moon and Mars. The billionaire also posted on Twitter that:

"The first Starship orbital stack should be ready to fly in a few weeks, it just depends on regulatory approval."

First orbital stack of Starship should be ready for flight in a few weeks, pending only regulatory approval - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2021

In May of this year, SpaceX achieved a successful flight and landing of its Starship SN15 prototype, the reusable vehicle with which it plans to carry out these space missions. This happened after several unsuccessful attempts.

The entire Starship ship is 120 meters tall when fitted to a super heavy first stage thruster. And SpaceX's suborbital test plans that one of its prototypes leave the atmosphere and re-enter its first orbit and make a soft landing.